With the unofficial first day of summer just a week away, there's no better time to update your skincare for the new season — especially since Tula is hosting a massive Friends and Family Sale. Whether your face is craving some added hydration for a dewy glow, a blemish fighter to battle the soon-to-be skyrocketing temperatures or UV protection, Tula Skincare is here to help with sitewide discounts on all of its best-selling and celeb-used products.

Now through Thursday, May 23, you can take 20% off Tula's skincare products — no code needed. Everything on Tula's site is up for grabs, including cult-favorite eye creams, anti-aging serums, and even the mega-popular Purifying Face Cleanser.

Shop 20% Off Tula Skincare

Tula is one of today's premier skincare brands loved by dermatologists and celebrities alike — and for good reason. The brand specializes in probiotic skincare treatments that are made with nourishing extracts and superfoods, all blended together to promote healthier, skin-revitalizing formulas that are as clean as they are effective.

Stars like Jenna Dewan and Mandy Moore all tap into some of Tula's top products — including the Glow + Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm and Protect + Glow Sunscreen — to achieve their inimitable, red carpet radiance. Healthy skin is key to keeping your face glowing all year long, so save on skincare products that are specifically formulated to keep your skin's ecosystem healthy and happy.

Ahead, get glowing this summer and shop our favorite Tula Skincare products on sale today.

Revitalizing Eye Cream Tula Revitalizing Eye Cream A do-it-all day and night eye cream, Tula's formula is stacked with powerful peptides to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and improve the look of firmness as well as elasticity. $52 $42 Shop Now

Tula Deep Wrinkle Serum Tula Tula Deep Wrinkle Serum Tula's milky, lightweight serum targets the signs of premature aging and the look of wrinkles. The mix of peptides, prebiotics and probiotic extracts with a botanical retinol alternative aim to help skin maintain its youthful elasticity. $68 $54 Shop Now

