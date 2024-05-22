Shop
The Tatcha Friends and Family Sale Starts Now — Save 20% on Celeb-Favorite Luxury Skincare

Tatcha Friends & Family Sale
Tatcha
By Andy Garden
Published: 10:15 AM PDT, May 22, 2024

Tatcha's once-a-year Friends and Family Sale is here. Now's your chance to save on trending luxury skincare.

Skincare enthusiasts, get your routines ready for summer. The best Memorial Day beauty sales are in full effect this week. Case in point: the Tatcha Friends and Family Sale just launched today and it's the one time outside of the holiday season that the brand marks down its entire site. 

Now through Sunday, June 2, Tatcha is offering 20% off luxury Japanese skincare sitewide with the FRIEND24. Tatcha's luxurious skincare rarely goes on sale, so this once-a-year event is the perfect time to stock up on your favorites or try out a new release.

Shop the Tatcha Sale

From best-selling moisturizers and eye creams to cleansers and lip masks, the beauty brand has quite the celeb fanbase. Meghan Markle reportedly gifted The Rice Polish to those who attended her baby shower in 2019. Selena Gomez told Vogue UK in 2022 that she relies on Tatcha moisturizers and cleansers to keep her skin as healthy as possible. Even Jennifer Aniston revealed she relied on the Tatcha Serum Stick to help prep her skin for The Morning Show.

For skincare staples loved by both dermatologists and celebrities alike, check out the must-have products to shop from Tatcha's Friends and Family sale below.

The Dewy Skin Cream Moisturizer

Tatcha

Selena Gomez once called this hydrating, plumping formula from Tatcha "yummy" — and revealed to British Vogue that it's her favorite moisturizer.

$89 $71

with code FRIEND24

Shop Now

The Rice Polish: Classic

Tatcha

Tatcha's beloved, water-activated exfoliant is a favorite of Meghan Markle's. The water-activated exfoliant of nourishing Japanese rice bran and silk protein transforms into a creamy foam for a smooth polish and healthy glow.

$68 $54

with code FRIEND24

Shop Now

The Serum Stick

Tatcha

Tatcha's famous Serum Stick is so good, it's Jennifer Aniston-approved.

$49 $39

with code FRIEND24

Shop Now

The Water Cream

Tatcha

For lightweight hydration that won't clog your pores, this moisturizer nourishes your skin with a blend of Japanese wild rose and leopard lily.

$72 $58

with code FRIEND24

Shop Now

The Kissu Lip Mask

Tatcha

Get soft, supple lips with this squalane and Japanese peach-infused jelly lip mask.

$29 $23

with code FRIEND24

Shop Now

The Dewy Serum

Tatcha

Over 1,500 five-star reviewers love this deeply hydrating serum that works to tone and plump with lactic acid and hyaluronic acid.

$89 $71

with code FRIEND24

Shop Now

The Rice Wash

Tatcha

This rice powder-infused cleanser gently cleanses daily buildup while leaving your skin moisturized and soft.

$40 $32

with code FRIEND24

Shop Now

The Liquid Silk Canvas

Tatcha

Give your skin a flawless base by adding this skin-protecting primer to your makeup routine.

$54 $43

With code FRIEND24

Shop Now

Luminous Deep Hydration Firming Eye Serum

Tatcha

Tatcha created its first eye serum using hydrating Okinawa red algae to improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles as well as caﬀeine from green tea to reduce puﬃness and ﬁrm up that delicate under eye skin. Instead of using your finger, apply this serum with its cooling ceramic applicator.

$88 $70

with code FRIEND24

Shop Now

The Texture Tonic

Tatcha

Wild rose, niacinamide, Japanese mugwort, and fruit AHAs work to provide skin-smoothing benefits through chemical exfoliation.

$62 $50

with code FRIEND24

Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

Tags: