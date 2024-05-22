Shop
Allbirds' Best-Selling Sneakers Are Up to 40% Off Ahead of Memorial Day

Allbirds Sale
Allbirds
By Lauren Gruber
Updated: 2:52 PM PDT, May 22, 2024

From Tree Dashers to Wool Runners, Allbirds is offering big discounts on best-selling footwear styles for summer.

Allbirds makes some of the most supportive, comfortable and sustainable shoes around. Whether you're working, running errands, or traveling, Allbirds are as lightweight and breathable as they are supportive. If you're looking for a fresh pair of sneakers for summer or have been wanting to try the brand for the first time, Allbirds just launched major savings ahead of Memorial Day.

Right now, Allbirds is offering up to 40% off its best-selling shoes for men and women. From everyday sneakers to running shoes and cozy slip-ons, there are dozens of deals on cult-favorite, sustainably-minded designs.

Shop the Allbirds Sale

Allbirds launched in 2016 and encourages shoppers to consider their carbon footprint when buying footwear and apparel. Thanks to the Allbirds sale, you can save while shopping for super comfortable, best-selling sneakers made with sustainable materials. Allbirds shoes also have a unique construction that makes them so comfy that the company touts them as the "world's most comfortable shoes." 

If you’re looking for a lightweight running shoe, Allbirds' best-selling Tree Runners are on sale for $78 now. The lightweight Tree Runners are made with eucalyptus fiber, so it breathes and flexes with your every step. Ahead, step up your shoe lineup with the best Allbirds deals before your favorite style or color sells out. 

Best Allbirds Deals on Women's Shoes

Women's Tree Runners

Women's Tree Runners
Allbirds

Women's Tree Runners

This cheery pink shade of the brand's breathable casual wear sneaker is made from responsibly sourced eucalyptus tree fiber — and they're 25% off right now.

$98 $78

Shop Now

Women's Tree Flyer 2

Women's Tree Flyer 2
Allbirds

Women's Tree Flyer 2

Bring the fun to any run with the Tree Flyer 2. The seriously springy running shoe is back with increased stability, support, and grip.

$160 $96

Shop Now

Women's Tree Dasher Relay

Women's Tree Dasher Relay
Allbirds

Women's Tree Dasher Relay

Slip on the Tree Dasher Relay, featuring a flat knit one-piece upper for breathability and comfortable heel construction for added support.

$135 $108

Shop Now

Women's Wool Loungers

Women's Wool Loungers
Allbirds

Women's Wool Loungers

Kick back in these extra cozy slip-on sneakers made with superfine ZQ Merino wool that gives you maximum comfort in a minimalist design.

$105 $94

Shop Now

Women's SuperLight Wool Runners

Women's SuperLight Wool Runners
Allbirds

Women's SuperLight Wool Runners

Perfect for walking and everyday wear, the regenerative wool upper helps provide next-level comfort.

$120 $96

Shop Now

Best Allbirds Deals on Men's Shoes

Men's Wool Runner Mizzles

Men's Wool Runner Mizzles
Allbirds

Men's Wool Runner Mizzles

These cozy Wool Runners from Allbirds boast an all-condition traction slip for more stability, plus a ZQ Merino wool wrap.

$125 $62

Shop Now

Men's Tree Dashers 2

Men's Tree Dashers 2
Allbirds

Men's Tree Dashers 2

Dive into something a little more dashing with this beloved sneaker style from Allbirds. They're made for stability and sustainability with its SweetFoam midsole which is made with the world’s first carbon negative green EVA.

$135 $108

Shop Now

Men's Tree Runners

Men's Tree Runners
Allbirds

Men's Tree Runners

The Tree Runners are some of the lightest sneakers around. These shoes are rated as one of the best walking shoes on the market because of their high level of comfort.

$98 $78

Shop Now

Men's SuperLight Wool Runners

Men's SuperLight Wool Runners
Allbirds

Men's SuperLight Wool Runners

Engineered with an ultralight upper and Allbirds' new revolutionary SuperLight Foam technology, these everyday sneakers have a barely-there feel.

$120 $96

Shop Now

Men's Tree Flyer 2

Men's Tree Flyer 2
Allbirds

Men's Tree Flyer 2

The Tree Flyer 2 is now available in 13 different colors.

$160 $96

Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

