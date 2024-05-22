Allbirds makes some of the most supportive, comfortable and sustainable shoes around. Whether you're working, running errands, or traveling, Allbirds are as lightweight and breathable as they are supportive. If you're looking for a fresh pair of sneakers for summer or have been wanting to try the brand for the first time, Allbirds just launched major savings ahead of Memorial Day.

Right now, Allbirds is offering up to 40% off its best-selling shoes for men and women. From everyday sneakers to running shoes and cozy slip-ons, there are dozens of deals on cult-favorite, sustainably-minded designs.

Shop the Allbirds Sale

Allbirds launched in 2016 and encourages shoppers to consider their carbon footprint when buying footwear and apparel. Thanks to the Allbirds sale, you can save while shopping for super comfortable, best-selling sneakers made with sustainable materials. Allbirds shoes also have a unique construction that makes them so comfy that the company touts them as the "world's most comfortable shoes."

If you’re looking for a lightweight running shoe, Allbirds' best-selling Tree Runners are on sale for $78 now. The lightweight Tree Runners are made with eucalyptus fiber, so it breathes and flexes with your every step. Ahead, step up your shoe lineup with the best Allbirds deals before your favorite style or color sells out.

Best Allbirds Deals on Women's Shoes

Women's Tree Runners Allbirds Women's Tree Runners This cheery pink shade of the brand's breathable casual wear sneaker is made from responsibly sourced eucalyptus tree fiber — and they're 25% off right now. $98 $78 Shop Now

Women's Wool Loungers Allbirds Women's Wool Loungers Kick back in these extra cozy slip-on sneakers made with superfine ZQ Merino wool that gives you maximum comfort in a minimalist design. $105 $94 Shop Now

Best Allbirds Deals on Men's Shoes

Men's Tree Dashers 2 Allbirds Men's Tree Dashers 2 Dive into something a little more dashing with this beloved sneaker style from Allbirds. They're made for stability and sustainability with its SweetFoam midsole which is made with the world’s first carbon negative green EVA. $135 $108 Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

RELATED CONTENT: