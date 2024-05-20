Memorial Day weekend is just days away, and our go-to brands have started celebrating with epic savings on summer staples. Just in time for the sunnier season to begin, lululemon had added a ton of incredible finds to its We Made Too Much section to upgrade your activewear wardrobe for less.

From on-trend tennis skirts to the brand's iconic leggings, there are so many shopper-favorites hidden in lululemon's not-so-secret page. If you have getaways planned for this summer, then you'll want to catch travel-ready essentials like joggers, hoodies and comfy sneakers for a fraction of the price.

Shop lululemon Memorial Day Finds

Because lululemon is one of the most popular activewear brands out there, the styles made from high-performance fabrics can be a bit pricey. That's why these scores on bestsellers that double as gym staples and irresistible go-to's for everyday wear are a big deal.

With lululemon favorites made for all activities from running to yoga, there's really something for everyone heading into Memorial Day. Now's your chance to save on Align leggings, tank tops, workout shorts and even sandals you'll never want to take off. Below, we've gathered the best finds worth shopping before they disappear.

Best lululemon Memorial Day Finds for Women

Restfeel Women's Slide lululemon Restfeel Women's Slide The Restfeel Slide was built to soothe your feet post workout—and keep the feeling going as you head to whatever’s next. $58 $49 Shop Now

Best lululemon Memorial Day Finds for Men

