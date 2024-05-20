Shop
The Best lululemon Memorial Day Finds Include Tennis Skirts, Sneakers and More Summer Essentials

Best lululemon Memorial Day Finds 2024
lululemon
By ETonline Staff
Published: 5:56 PM PDT, May 20, 2024

Lululemon has so many summer staples for as low as $19 ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Memorial Day weekend is just days away, and our go-to brands have started celebrating with epic savings on summer staples. Just in time for the sunnier season to begin, lululemon had added a ton of incredible finds to its We Made Too Much section to upgrade your activewear wardrobe for less.

From on-trend tennis skirts to the brand's iconic leggings, there are so many shopper-favorites hidden in lululemon's not-so-secret page. If you have getaways planned for this summer, then you'll want to catch travel-ready essentials like joggers, hoodies and comfy sneakers for a fraction of the price. 

Shop lululemon Memorial Day Finds

Because lululemon is one of the most popular activewear brands out there, the styles made from high-performance fabrics can be a bit pricey. That's why these scores on bestsellers that double as gym staples and irresistible go-to's for everyday wear are a big deal.

With lululemon favorites made for all activities from running to yoga, there's really something for everyone heading into Memorial Day. Now's your chance to save on Align leggings, tank tops, workout shorts and even sandals you'll never want to take off. Below, we've gathered the best finds worth shopping before they disappear.

Best lululemon Memorial Day Finds for Women

Varsity High-Rise Pleated Tennis Skirt

Varsity High-Rise Pleated Tennis Skirt
lululemon

Varsity High-Rise Pleated Tennis Skirt

Rule the court in this tennis skirt with built-in shorts that deliver distraction-free coverage.

$88 $69

Shop Now

lululemon Chargefeel 2 Low Women's Workout Shoe

lululemon Chargefeel 2 Low Women's Workout Shoe
lululemon

lululemon Chargefeel 2 Low Women's Workout Shoe

Designed for all types of training, the lululemon Chargefeel 2 workout shoes deliver style, bounce, and agile support.

$138 $89

Shop Now

Hotty Hot Low-Rise Lined Short 4"

Hotty Hot Low-Rise Lined Short 4"
lululemon

Hotty Hot Low-Rise Lined Short 4"

Throw on this perfect pair of shorts with a cute tank top.

$68 $39

Shop Now

Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Square-Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit

Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Square-Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit
lululemon

Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Square-Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit

Made from a peach-fuzz soft version of lululemon's Nulu fabric, this square-neck bodysuit elevates your everyday look in complete comfort.

$68 $49

Shop Now

Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoe

Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoe
lululemon

Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoe

The Blissfeel 2 Running Shoe features an upper mesh textile for breathability and flexibility, a foam cushion adding bounce to every landing and a segmented outer sole designed for the pavement.

$148 $69

Shop Now

Restfeel Women's Slide

Restfeel Women's Slide
lululemon

Restfeel Women's Slide

The Restfeel Slide was built to soothe your feet post workout—and keep the feeling going as you head to whatever’s next.

$58 $49

Shop Now

lululemon Align Asymmetrical Bra Light Support, C/D Cup

lululemon Align Asymmetrical Bra Light Support, C/D Cup
lululemon

lululemon Align Asymmetrical Bra Light Support, C/D Cup

Powered by Nulu fabric, this version of the lululemon Align yoga bra wraps you in buttery softness. Plus, it is sweat-wicking breathable, which is perfect for summer.

$58 $29

Shop Now

Best lululemon Memorial Day Finds for Men

Pace Breaker Linerless Short 5"

Pace Breaker Linerless Short 5"
lululemon

Pace Breaker Linerless Short 5"

Designed for running and training, this elevated version of lululemon's most versatile short is made for maximum comfort and zero distractions.

$68 $54

Shop Now

Evolution Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt Oxford

Evolution Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt Oxford
lululemon

Evolution Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt Oxford

Loved by golfers, this lululemon polo is made in a cottony-soft oxford fabric and cut with more room to keep you comfortable — on and off the course.

$88 $59

Shop Now

T.H.E. Linerless Short 9"

T.H.E. Linerless Short 9"
lululemon

T.H.E. Linerless Short 9"

Designed for training, these lightweight and sweat-wicking shorts provide maximum comfort.

$68 $39

Shop Now

License to Train Relaxed-Fit Long-Sleeve Shirt

License to Train Relaxed-Fit Long-Sleeve Shirt
lululemon

License to Train Relaxed-Fit Long-Sleeve Shirt

This relaxed-fit training top is outfitted with plenty of ventilation for keeping cool throughout a workout.

$88 $44

Shop Now

Fast and Free Lined Short 6"

Fast and Free Lined Short 6"
lululemon

Fast and Free Lined Short 6"

Made from sweat-wicking and quick-drying mesh fabric, these lined run shorts provide breathable support as you move.

$88 $59

Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

