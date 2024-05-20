Lululemon has so many summer staples for as low as $19 ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
Memorial Day weekend is just days away, and our go-to brands have started celebrating with epic savings on summer staples. Just in time for the sunnier season to begin, lululemon had added a ton of incredible finds to its We Made Too Much section to upgrade your activewear wardrobe for less.
From on-trend tennis skirts to the brand's iconic leggings, there are so many shopper-favorites hidden in lululemon's not-so-secret page. If you have getaways planned for this summer, then you'll want to catch travel-ready essentials like joggers, hoodies and comfy sneakers for a fraction of the price.
Shop lululemon Memorial Day Finds
Because lululemon is one of the most popular activewear brands out there, the styles made from high-performance fabrics can be a bit pricey. That's why these scores on bestsellers that double as gym staples and irresistible go-to's for everyday wear are a big deal.
With lululemon favorites made for all activities from running to yoga, there's really something for everyone heading into Memorial Day. Now's your chance to save on Align leggings, tank tops, workout shorts and even sandals you'll never want to take off. Below, we've gathered the best finds worth shopping before they disappear.
Best lululemon Memorial Day Finds for Women
Varsity High-Rise Pleated Tennis Skirt
Rule the court in this tennis skirt with built-in shorts that deliver distraction-free coverage.
lululemon Chargefeel 2 Low Women's Workout Shoe
Designed for all types of training, the lululemon Chargefeel 2 workout shoes deliver style, bounce, and agile support.
Hotty Hot Low-Rise Lined Short 4"
Throw on this perfect pair of shorts with a cute tank top.
Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Square-Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit
Made from a peach-fuzz soft version of lululemon's Nulu fabric, this square-neck bodysuit elevates your everyday look in complete comfort.
Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoe
The Blissfeel 2 Running Shoe features an upper mesh textile for breathability and flexibility, a foam cushion adding bounce to every landing and a segmented outer sole designed for the pavement.
Restfeel Women's Slide
The Restfeel Slide was built to soothe your feet post workout—and keep the feeling going as you head to whatever’s next.
lululemon Align Asymmetrical Bra Light Support, C/D Cup
Powered by Nulu fabric, this version of the lululemon Align yoga bra wraps you in buttery softness. Plus, it is sweat-wicking breathable, which is perfect for summer.
Best lululemon Memorial Day Finds for Men
Pace Breaker Linerless Short 5"
Designed for running and training, this elevated version of lululemon's most versatile short is made for maximum comfort and zero distractions.
Evolution Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt Oxford
Loved by golfers, this lululemon polo is made in a cottony-soft oxford fabric and cut with more room to keep you comfortable — on and off the course.
T.H.E. Linerless Short 9"
Designed for training, these lightweight and sweat-wicking shorts provide maximum comfort.
License to Train Relaxed-Fit Long-Sleeve Shirt
This relaxed-fit training top is outfitted with plenty of ventilation for keeping cool throughout a workout.
Fast and Free Lined Short 6"
Made from sweat-wicking and quick-drying mesh fabric, these lined run shorts provide breathable support as you move.
Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.
RELATED CONTENT: