We are big fans of Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion's style on any given day, but we actually did a double-take when we saw the loose, voluminous waves she was sporting last week (with a little help from her hair stylist) while playing her new mobile video game in this Instagram post.

The glamorous yet wearable hairstyle is summer-perfect, letting natural curls loose while maintaining a polished style. Even better, thanks to the angle her stylist, Kellon Deryck, is wielding the iron, we can make out that it is the recently upgraded T3 SinglePass Curl X curling iron — which happens to be on sale right now through the end of the month at Dermstore. Summer hair goals unlocked.

The Wanna Be rapper and her stylist are not alone in appreciating the newly upgraded T3 curling irons. It has nine heat settings, so it can be customized to your hair's needs, making it perfect for both fine and thick hair. The brand also improved the cool tip and clip to avoid a clamped look to your curls. It comes in three sizes, 1", 1.25" and 1.5" - all three of which Deryck uses to achieve Megan Thee Stallion's sultry curls. In this post, it appears to be one of the bigger sizes, the perfect hot tool (or hottie tool) for loose summer curls that dial up the glamour and sex appeal.

As its name suggests, it gives perfect-looking curls in just one past that can last all day without damaging delicate tresses, according to glowing reviews. Luckily, it's 20% off right now at Dermstore, or shop for points at Sephora if you're a Beauty Insider. It also has a two-year warranty.

