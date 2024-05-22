Shop
Hot Curl Summer: Megan Thee Stallion Used This T3 Curling Iron for Next-Level Curls - Get it for 20% Off

By Erica Radol
Published: 3:40 PM PDT, May 22, 2024

Did Megan Thee Stallion just serve the perfect summer loose curls? Here's how to get them.

We are big fans of Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion's style on any given day, but we actually did a double-take when we saw the loose, voluminous waves she was sporting last week (with a little help from her hair stylist) while playing her new mobile video game in this Instagram post.

The glamorous yet wearable hairstyle is summer-perfect, letting natural curls loose while maintaining a polished style. Even better, thanks to the angle her stylist, Kellon Deryck, is wielding the iron, we can make out that it is the recently upgraded T3 SinglePass Curl X curling iron — which happens to be on sale right now through the end of the month at Dermstore. Summer hair goals unlocked.

The Wanna Be rapper and her stylist are not alone in appreciating the newly upgraded T3 curling irons. It has nine heat settings, so it can be customized to your hair's needs, making it perfect for both fine and thick hair. The brand also improved the cool tip and clip to avoid a clamped look to your curls. It comes in three sizes, 1", 1.25" and 1.5" - all three of which Deryck uses to achieve Megan Thee Stallion's sultry curls. In this post, it appears to be one of the bigger sizes, the perfect hot tool (or hottie tool) for loose summer curls that dial up the glamour and sex appeal.

SinglePass Curl X 1.25" Ceramic Extra-Long Barrel Curling Iron

SinglePass Curl X 1.25" Ceramic Extra-Long Barrel Curling Iron

The extra-long ceramic barrel is smooth so hair glides effortlessly. It's also sleek with rose gold accents. 

$150 $120

20% off with Code SUN

Shop Now at Dermstore

As its name suggests, it gives perfect-looking curls in just one past that can last all day without damaging delicate tresses, according to glowing reviews. Luckily, it's 20% off right now at Dermstore, or shop for points at Sephora if you're a Beauty Insider. It also has a two-year warranty. 

SinglePass Curl X 1.5" Ceramic Extra-Long Barrel Curling Iron

SinglePass Curl X 1.5" Ceramic Extra-Long Barrel Curling Iron

Big voluminous waves come from a larger barreled iron like the 1.5" model.

$150 $120

20% off with Code SUN

Shop at Dermstore

SinglePass Curl X 1" Ceramic Extra-Long Barrel Curling Iron

SinglePass Curl X 1" Ceramic Extra-Long Barrel Curling Iron

For tighter curls, shop the 1" barrel iron. One review says, "This curling iron is so easy to use and creates the most beautiful curls. The curls last so long as well!" 

$150 $120

20% Off With Code Sun

Shop Now at Dermstore

AireBrush One-Step Smoothing and Volumizing Hair Dryer Brush

AireBrush One-Step Smoothing and Volumizing Hair Dryer Brush

If you love the look of voluminous waves but want a simpler method for your lazy girl summer, an all-in-one smoothing hair dryer brush might be more your speed.


$150 $120

20% with code Sun

Shop Now at Dermstore

Tags: