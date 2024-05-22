Shop
The Best SKIMS Deals to Shop from Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale — Up to 50% Off

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 1:33 PM PDT, May 22, 2024

Nordstrom is serving up the savings on Kim Kardashian's SKIMs during the Half-Yearly sale.

Before its Anniversary Sale kicks off in July, the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is here with major markdowns on best-selling brands ahead of Memorial Day 2024. Amongst the thousands of Nordstrom deals are discounts on Kim Kardashian's SKIMS, which has been a mainstay in our wardrobes year round.

Now through Sunday, June 2, the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is taking up to 50% off SKIMS favorites from shapewear and loungewear to slip dresses and bodysuits.

Shop the SKIMS Deals

Available in an inclusive size range, all SKIMS styles are made from well-fitting materials that create a flattering silhouette. If you're looking to round out your holiday shopping with a soft new slip dress or t-shirts to take on your winter getaway, this is the time to act.

SKIMS rarely offers markdowns beyond its Bi-Annual and Black Friday sales, so we recommend taking advantage of these early summer savings at Nordstrom while you still can. Ahead, we've rounded up the best SKIMS deals to shop from Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale.

Best SKIMS Deals at Nordstrom

SKIMS Disco Pants

SKIMS Disco Pants
Nordstrom

SKIMS Disco Pants

Stretchy and shimmery, these high-waisted pants will become your go-to for your nights out. 

$98 $49

Shop Now

SKIMS Fits Everybody Scoop Bralette

SKIMS Fits Everybody Scoop Bralette
Nordstrom

SKIMS Fits Everybody Scoop Bralette

With its buttery-soft fabric and flattering fit, this stretchy pullover molds to and supports your bust while feeling light and comfortable. The second-skin design prevents digging and ensures a smooth look under clothing.

$34 $25

Shop Now

SKIMS Fits Everybody High Neck Bodysuit

SKIMS Fits Everybody High Neck Bodysuit
Nordstrom

SKIMS Fits Everybody High Neck Bodysuit

Highlight your natural body shape with this high-neck bodysuit that cinches and lifts.

$60 $40

Shop Now

SKIMS Fits Everybody Square Neck Bodysuit

SKIMS Fits Everybody Square Neck Bodysuit
Nordstrom

SKIMS Fits Everybody Square Neck Bodysuit

Select colors of the sleeveless and shaping bodysuit are currently discounted.

$60 $40

Shop Now

SKIMS Seamless Sculpt Mid Thigh Shorts

SKIMS Seamless Sculpt Mid Thigh Shorts
SKIMS

SKIMS Seamless Sculpt Mid Thigh Shorts

Sculpt your body's natural shape with shaping shorts that hit just above the knee with a whisper-soft and seamless design.

$38 $27

Shop Now

SKIMS Fits Everybody Cami Thong Bodysuit

SKIMS Fits Everybody Cami Thong Bodysuit
Nordstrom

SKIMS Fits Everybody Cami Thong Bodysuit

With its wide scoop neckline and low back providing the perfect foundation under clothing, this bodysuit is a wardrobe essential wardrobe foundation.

$60 $40

Shop Now

SKIMS Fits Everybody Lace Triangle Bralette

SKIMS Fits Everybody Lace Triangle Bralette
Nordstrom

SKIMS Fits Everybody Lace Triangle Bralette

This buttery-soft triangle bralette is a pullover style with a flattering fit and the sweetest stretchy lace details.

$38 $25

Shop Now

SKIMS Body Long Slip Dress

SKIMS Body Long Slip Dress
Nordstrom

SKIMS Body Long Slip Dress

Add a smooth and streamlined aesthetic to your wardrobe with this figure-hugging maxi dress.

$118 $72

Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

