Nordstrom is serving up the savings on Kim Kardashian's SKIMs during the Half-Yearly sale.
Before its Anniversary Sale kicks off in July, the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is here with major markdowns on best-selling brands ahead of Memorial Day 2024. Amongst the thousands of Nordstrom deals are discounts on Kim Kardashian's SKIMS, which has been a mainstay in our wardrobes year round.
Now through Sunday, June 2, the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is taking up to 50% off SKIMS favorites from shapewear and loungewear to slip dresses and bodysuits.
Available in an inclusive size range, all SKIMS styles are made from well-fitting materials that create a flattering silhouette. If you're looking to round out your holiday shopping with a soft new slip dress or t-shirts to take on your winter getaway, this is the time to act.
SKIMS rarely offers markdowns beyond its Bi-Annual and Black Friday sales, so we recommend taking advantage of these early summer savings at Nordstrom while you still can. Ahead, we've rounded up the best SKIMS deals to shop from Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale.
Best SKIMS Deals at Nordstrom
SKIMS Disco Pants
Stretchy and shimmery, these high-waisted pants will become your go-to for your nights out.
SKIMS Fits Everybody Scoop Bralette
With its buttery-soft fabric and flattering fit, this stretchy pullover molds to and supports your bust while feeling light and comfortable. The second-skin design prevents digging and ensures a smooth look under clothing.
SKIMS Fits Everybody High Neck Bodysuit
Highlight your natural body shape with this high-neck bodysuit that cinches and lifts.
SKIMS Fits Everybody Square Neck Bodysuit
Select colors of the sleeveless and shaping bodysuit are currently discounted.
SKIMS Seamless Sculpt Mid Thigh Shorts
Sculpt your body's natural shape with shaping shorts that hit just above the knee with a whisper-soft and seamless design.
SKIMS Fits Everybody Cami Thong Bodysuit
With its wide scoop neckline and low back providing the perfect foundation under clothing, this bodysuit is a wardrobe essential wardrobe foundation.
SKIMS Fits Everybody Lace Triangle Bralette
This buttery-soft triangle bralette is a pullover style with a flattering fit and the sweetest stretchy lace details.
SKIMS Body Long Slip Dress
Add a smooth and streamlined aesthetic to your wardrobe with this figure-hugging maxi dress.
