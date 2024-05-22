Before its Anniversary Sale kicks off in July, the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is here with major markdowns on best-selling brands ahead of Memorial Day 2024. Amongst the thousands of Nordstrom deals are discounts on Kim Kardashian's SKIMS, which has been a mainstay in our wardrobes year round.

Now through Sunday, June 2, the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is taking up to 50% off SKIMS favorites from shapewear and loungewear to slip dresses and bodysuits.

Shop the SKIMS Deals

Available in an inclusive size range, all SKIMS styles are made from well-fitting materials that create a flattering silhouette. If you're looking to round out your holiday shopping with a soft new slip dress or t-shirts to take on your winter getaway, this is the time to act.

SKIMS rarely offers markdowns beyond its Bi-Annual and Black Friday sales, so we recommend taking advantage of these early summer savings at Nordstrom while you still can. Ahead, we've rounded up the best SKIMS deals to shop from Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale.

Best SKIMS Deals at Nordstrom

SKIMS Fits Everybody Scoop Bralette Nordstrom SKIMS Fits Everybody Scoop Bralette With its buttery-soft fabric and flattering fit, this stretchy pullover molds to and supports your bust while feeling light and comfortable. The second-skin design prevents digging and ensures a smooth look under clothing. $34 $25 Shop Now

