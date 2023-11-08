Get your game plan ready: The celeb-loved brand's bi-annual sale is coming soon, just in time for Black Friday shopping.
How many more sleeps until the SKIMS Black Friday sale?
We're wondering the same, so we've done some sleuthing to figure out when to expect a 2023 SKIMS Black Friday sale. Kim Kardashian's SKIMS brand rarely holds big sales — only twice annually — so Black Friday is truly the time to strike. And while the sale has not been announced yet, our shapewear deal senses are definitely tingling.
Shoppers love SKIMS because of the brand's comfortable and inclusive shapewear and underwear. The trend-setting brand releases new collections — most recently launching SKIMS Men — as well as limited-edition, non-nude colorways regularly in core styles. Whether lounging at home or out for the night, SKIMS pieces are engineered to help you feel comfy, supported and sexy.
When is the SKIMS Black Friday Sale 2023?
The sale's details have yet to be announced. But if last year's SKIMS Bi-Annual sale is any indication, SKIMS' Black Friday sale will start the day before Thanksgiving, which is November 23. Last year during the Bi-Annual Sale, we saw sale prices of up to 40% off. There's no telling how long the sale will last, so be sure to shop on the first day it goes live before the styles you want are gone.
What are SKIMS' 2023 Black Friday deals?
While there's technically no early Black Friday sale at SKIMS, there are currently discounts on select styles. Limited sizes of these favored styles remain, so (in this case) don't wait for Black Friday discounts: Shop now to scoop them up before they're totally gone.
Kids Logo Pointelle Set
These kids' PJs are holiday-ready in a Fair Isle print. This henley top and leggings come in a gift box ready to place right under the tree.
Logo Pointelle Henley and Legging Gift Set
You can get the same PJs for adults too. They come in a gift box.
Soft Lounge Sleeveless Long Dress
Save this sleeveless dress in cheerful hues for the summer. It's soft and comfortable.
Cozy Knit Tank
The Cozy Knit Tank is made of soft, stretchy boucle yarn and features a flattering squared scoop neckline. Pair this tank top with the Cozy Knit Short and Cozy Knit Robe for the ultimate loungewear set.
Cozy Knit Pant
These winter-ready pants are cozy in a boucle.
Bridal Silk Skimpy Scoop Bralette
This bralette from the bridal silk collection is extra sexy with a low scoop. Find it in two colors.
Fits Everybody Cut Out Halter Dress
Grab this neon halter dress for a vacation night out. In true SKIMS fashion, it's comfy without sacrificing style.
SKIMS Disco Pant
Dance the night away in this Disco Pant with a high-rise fit. It has back pockets and a single-button closure.
Sheer Sculpt High-Waisted Thong
This light compression and smoothing thong sits underneath your bra line.
Cotton Jersey T-String Thong
For a thong that really won't show, try a T-string. This one is in a cotton jersey fabric.
Stretch Lace Skimpy Scoop Bralette
This lacy bralette leaves little to the imagination — in the best way. Find it in bright colors.
What will be on sale during SKIMS' Bi-Annual Sale 2023?
The brand has not released sale item info for their 2023 Black Friday sale. But if you — like us — are shopping for shapewear, clothing, sleepwear and underwear to add to your holiday gift wishlist, check out the best-selling SKIMS pieces that we're keeping our eye on ahead of Black Friday.
Core Control High-Waisted Thong
This shaping thong lets you enjoy all the benefits of shapewear with minimal coverage.
Boyfriend Boxer
Whether worn as pajamas, underwear or loungewear, these boxer shorts are always a comfy choice.
Essential Mock Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit
Slip into something sexy and breathable — like this Essential Mock Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit.
Fits Everybody Push-Up Bra
This push-up bra comes in a ton of colors and is a flattering staple. Choose from nudes and brights.
Fits Everybody Square Neck Bodysuit
Don't miss this bodysuit with an on-trend square neckline that won't bunch up with jeans. Choose from limited edition colors and nudes.
Fits Everybody Scoop Bralette
You might forget you're wearing a bra with this super soft scoop bralette. It's selling out fast in popular colors.
Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress
This viral SKIMS dress hugs you in all the right places. It's made of a ribbed fabric and has adjustable straps.
Cotton Rib Plunge Bralette
This flattering plunge bralette is made of soft, ribbed cotton. It comes in classic shades and limited edition.
Soft Lounge Boxer
Borrow from the boys with these boxers in a soft modal rib fabric. Sleep or lounge in these boxers for women.
Soft Lounge Ruched Pant
These sexy ruched pants have a bootcut fit. Their drawstring is adjustable for a fit that makes you comfortable.
Soft Lounge Button Up Henley Onesie
Cozy up in this henley onesie with a scoop neckline and buttons. It's a soft and cute option to sleep in.
SKIMS Body Long Sleeve Long Dress
This may look like a classic maxi dress, but it actually has a built-in thong bodysuit for shaping. Worry about panty lines no more with this SKIMS creation.
For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.