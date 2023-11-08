How many more sleeps until the SKIMS Black Friday sale?

We're wondering the same, so we've done some sleuthing to figure out when to expect a 2023 SKIMS Black Friday sale. Kim Kardashian's SKIMS brand rarely holds big sales — only twice annually — so Black Friday is truly the time to strike. And while the sale has not been announced yet, our shapewear deal senses are definitely tingling.

Shoppers love SKIMS because of the brand's comfortable and inclusive shapewear and underwear. The trend-setting brand releases new collections — most recently launching SKIMS Men — as well as limited-edition, non-nude colorways regularly in core styles. Whether lounging at home or out for the night, SKIMS pieces are engineered to help you feel comfy, supported and sexy.

When is the SKIMS Black Friday Sale 2023?

The sale's details have yet to be announced. But if last year's SKIMS Bi-Annual sale is any indication, SKIMS' Black Friday sale will start the day before Thanksgiving, which is November 23. Last year during the Bi-Annual Sale, we saw sale prices of up to 40% off. There's no telling how long the sale will last, so be sure to shop on the first day it goes live before the styles you want are gone.

What are SKIMS' 2023 Black Friday deals?

While there's technically no early Black Friday sale at SKIMS, there are currently discounts on select styles. Limited sizes of these favored styles remain, so (in this case) don't wait for Black Friday discounts: Shop now to scoop them up before they're totally gone.

What will be on sale during SKIMS' Bi-Annual Sale 2023?

The brand has not released sale item info for their 2023 Black Friday sale. But if you — like us — are shopping for shapewear, clothing, sleepwear and underwear to add to your holiday gift wishlist, check out the best-selling SKIMS pieces that we're keeping our eye on ahead of Black Friday.

