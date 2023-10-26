Style

Kim Kardashian Introduces SKIMS Men with New Campaign Starring Nick Bosa: Shop Underwear, Tanks and More

Bosa for SKIMS Men
SKIMS
By Doriean Stevenson
Updated: 2:51 PM PDT, October 26, 2023

Bosa, Neymar Jr and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander show off the brand's new boxes, briefs, tanks and T-shirts for men.

Let's hear it for the boys!

SKIMS — Kim Kardashian's underwear and basics brand loved by celebrities, influencers and everyday humans — is introducing a line for men. Stocked with boxers, briefs, T-shirts, tanks and sports leggings, SKIMS welcomes men to the party with undergarments designed with the quality fabrics and innovative designs the brand is known for.  

Shop SKIMS Men

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa stars in the campaign, along with NBA All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder and professional soccer player Neymar Jr. The sports-forward campaign highlights the movement and versatility of the line, which includes three collections: Cotton, Stretch and Sport. 

SKIMS customers rave about the brand's smoothing-yet-supportive pieces, as well as the superior fit and soft feel. Fans should expect the same from SKIMS Men. "The expansion into the menswear space is a major milestone for the brand, and a testament to SKIMS' commitment to providing solutions for everybody," Kardashian stated in a press release.

Like with most SKIMS launches, we don't expect these new men's pieces to stay in stock for long. Shop our picks from the new line below before they're gone. 

Mens T-Shirt

Mens T-Shirt
SKIMS

Mens T-Shirt

The basic cotton T-shirt isn't so basic when made by SKIMS. The shirt, made with mid-weight cotton with a slight stretch, is available in five colors, including this Heather Grey.

Mens Tank 3-Pack

Mens Tank 3-Pack
SKIMS

Mens Tank 3-Pack

This pack includes three slim-fit tanks in neutral hues. The perfect amount of stretch ensures an excellent fit and shape retention.  

Mens 5" Boxer Brief 3-Pack

Mens 5" Boxer Brief 3-Pack
SKIMS

Mens 5" Boxer Brief 3-Pack

There's a reason these are selling quickly: Their cooling fabric is made to fit just right without losing shape. 

Mens Legging

Mens Legging
SKIMS

Mens Legging

Feel supported through your workout and beyond in these moisture-wicking SKIMS Men sport leggings.

Mens 3" Boxer Brief 3-Pack

Mens 3" Boxer Brief 3-Pack
SKIMS

Mens 3" Boxer Brief 3-Pack

Part of the stretch collection, these boxer briefs are engineered to allow the wearer to move with ease all day long. 

Mens Brief 3-Pack

Mens Brief 3-Pack
SKIMS

Mens Brief 3-Pack

If briefs are the preference, these soft cotton ones by SKIMS are soft, breathable and supportive. Hurry, these are going fast. 

Mens Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Mens Long Sleeve T-Shirt
SKIMS

Mens Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Run errands or lounge around in this snug crew neck made with comfort top of mind. 

Mens Tube Sock 3-Pack

Mens Tube Sock 3-Pack
SKIMS

Mens Tube Sock 3-Pack

The extra ribbed panel for heightened arch support and cushion of these crew socks will make you glad you tagged them into your sock rotation. 

