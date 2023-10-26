Let's hear it for the boys!

SKIMS — Kim Kardashian's underwear and basics brand loved by celebrities, influencers and everyday humans — is introducing a line for men. Stocked with boxers, briefs, T-shirts, tanks and sports leggings, SKIMS welcomes men to the party with undergarments designed with the quality fabrics and innovative designs the brand is known for.

Shop SKIMS Men

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa stars in the campaign, along with NBA All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder and professional soccer player Neymar Jr. The sports-forward campaign highlights the movement and versatility of the line, which includes three collections: Cotton, Stretch and Sport.

SKIMS customers rave about the brand's smoothing-yet-supportive pieces, as well as the superior fit and soft feel. Fans should expect the same from SKIMS Men. "The expansion into the menswear space is a major milestone for the brand, and a testament to SKIMS' commitment to providing solutions for everybody," Kardashian stated in a press release.

Like with most SKIMS launches, we don't expect these new men's pieces to stay in stock for long. Shop our picks from the new line below before they're gone.

Mens T-Shirt SKIMS Mens T-Shirt The basic cotton T-shirt isn't so basic when made by SKIMS. The shirt, made with mid-weight cotton with a slight stretch, is available in five colors, including this Heather Grey. $48 Shop Now

Mens Tank 3-Pack SKIMS Mens Tank 3-Pack This pack includes three slim-fit tanks in neutral hues. The perfect amount of stretch ensures an excellent fit and shape retention. $88 Shop Now

Mens Legging SKIMS Mens Legging Feel supported through your workout and beyond in these moisture-wicking SKIMS Men sport leggings. $54 Shop Now

Mens Tube Sock 3-Pack SKIMS Mens Tube Sock 3-Pack The extra ribbed panel for heightened arch support and cushion of these crew socks will make you glad you tagged them into your sock rotation. $28 Shop Now