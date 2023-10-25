Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season is here. This week, there are four divisional matchups, but a pair of non-divisional rivalries highlight the slate. The Dallas Cowboys face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at the same time the New York Giants and New York Jets square off.

With so many games each week from now until Super Bowl LVIII, it can be tricky to keep up with all your streaming options. If you're in a fantasy football league this year, you shouldn't miss a single play from proven stars like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Travis Kelce or top 2023 picks like Bryce Young and CJ Stroud. You'll want to know how to watch the NFL action all season long.

Don't worry: We've found all the best NFL streaming services to watch the 2023-2024 NFL football season online.

How to Watch 2023-2024 NFL Games Online

For the most part, NFL games air on each football team’s local TV affiliate network. While you’ll need a TV plan, ESPN, ABC, CBS and NBC to get the most live coverage, a good live TV streaming service like FuboTV, Sling TV or DirecTV will let you stream most of the 2023 NFL season at home. In 2023, NBC, FOX, CBS, ESPN, and Amazon Prime Video will nationally broadcast select games.

The most affordable way to watch the 2023 NFL live is with Sling TV. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to just $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups.

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have nearly every channel you'll need to watch the NFL season. Every game broadcast nationally or on the NFL Network will also be available to stream on FuboTV, which comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and a seven-day free trial.

Along with access to all the regular Hulu content, ESPN+ and Disney+, Hulu + Live TV includes local channels, the NFL Network, and ESPN as well as a huge lineup of other live TV channels such as FOX and FS1. Unlimited DVR storage is also included with your subscription. Most of this season's international games will be available to stream on ESPN+, as well as many games that air on ABC.

Games that air on the NFL Network also stream on NFL+. You can also upgrade to NFL+ with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously.

For the second year, the exclusive home for Thursday Night Football is Prime Video. That means Amazon Prime members and those who subscribe exclusively to their streaming platform will have access to all the action. Every Thursday night, you can kick off the NFL week with can’t-miss matchups.

Sunday Night Football is airing on NBC, which means you can catch the games on Peacock. Peacock Premium plans are $5.99/month or you can save 17% by choosing the annual package for $59.99.

Many of the Sunday NFL games will air on CBS and a subscription to Paramount+ allows you to stream your local CBS station live. The service also gives users access to CBS Sports HQ, NFL Slimetime and Fantasy Football Today.

ET, Showtime and Paramount+ are all subsidiaries of Paramount.

Stream the NFL on Paramount+ Paramount+ Stream the NFL on Paramount+ The best thing about signing up to watch the NFL on Paramount+ right now is that currently the streaming service is providing 50% off annual plans, which means you'll only be paying $2.50/month for the Essential Plan or $5/month for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. $60/Year $30/Year For the Essential Plan Sign Up Now

This year, the home of the NFL Sunday Ticket is YouTube TV. The NFL Sunday Ticket allows you to view out-of-market Sunday games, which are the match-ups that don't air on your local stations. Those in a fantasy football league can keep an eye on their roster easily with this exclusive access.

Sign Up for YouTube TV

2023-2024 NFL Season Schedule

Below, view the schedule for the 2023-2024 NFL football season with game times, television stations and streaming services. Note that some games have yet to be scheduled.

Week 8

Thursday, October 26

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m. EDT (Prime Video)

Sunday, October 29

Houston Texans at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. EDT (Fox)

Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. EDT (Fox)

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. EDT (Fox)

New Orleans Saints at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. EDT (Fox)

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. EDT (CBS)

New York Jets at New York Giants, 1 p.m. EDT (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. EDT (CBS)

Atlanta Falcons at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. EDT (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. EDT (Fox)

Cleveland Browns at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. EDT (Fox)

Baltimore Ravens at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. EDT (CBS)

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. EDT (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. EDT (CBS)

Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m. EDT (NBC)

Monday, October 30

Las Vegas Raiders at Detroit Lions, 8:15 p.m. EDT (ESPN)

Week 9

Thursday, November 2

Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m. EDT (Prime Video)

Sunday, November 5

Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany, 9:30 a.m. EST (ESPN+ and NFL Network)

Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Seattle Seahawks at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Washington Commanders at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Indianapolis Colts at Carolina Panthers, 4:05 p.m. EST (CBS)

New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m. EST (Fox)

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m. EST (Fox)

Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:20 p.m. EST (NBC)

Monday, November 6

Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets, 8:15 p.m. EST (ESPN)

Week 10

Thursday, November 9

Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

Sunday, November 12

Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany, 9:30 a.m. EST (ESPN+ and NFL Network)

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. EST (CBS)

Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. EST (CBS)

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. EST (Fox)

Washington Commanders at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. EST (Fox)

New York Jets at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 p.m. EST (NBC)

Monday, November 13

Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m. EST (ESPN)

Week 11

Thursday, November 16

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

Sunday, November 19

Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Los Angeles Chargers at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Arizona Cardinals at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

New York Giants at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. EST (Fox)

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m. EST (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. EST (CBS)

Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos, 8:20 p.m. EST (NBC)

Monday, November 20

Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. EST (ABC, ESPN, ESPN+)

Week 12

Thursday, November 23 (Thanksgiving)

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions, 12:30 p.m. EST (Fox)

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. EST (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. EST (NBC)

Friday, November 24

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets, 3:00 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

Sunday, November 26

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

New England Patriots at New York Giants, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Carolina Panthers at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. EST (Fox)

Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. EST (Fox)

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m. EST (CBS)

Buffalo Bills at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m. EST (CBS)

Baltimore Ravens at Las Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m. EST (NBC)

Monday, November 27

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings, 8:15 a.m. EST (ESPN)

Week 13

Thursday, November 30

Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

Sunday, December 3

Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Detroit Lions at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Arizona Cardinals at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Miami Dolphins at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Denver Broncos at Houston Texans, 4:05 p.m. EST (CBS)

Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. EST (Fox)

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m. EST (Fox)

Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m. EST (NBC)

Monday, December 4

Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:15 p.m. EST (ESPN)

Week 14

Thursday, December 7

New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

Sunday, December 10

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Houston Texans at New York Jets, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Minnesota Vikings at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. EST (Fox)

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. EST (Fox)

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. EST (CBS)

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. EST (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. EST (NBC)

Monday, December 11

Green Bay Packers at New York Giants, 8:15 p.m. EST (ABC, ESPN, ESPN+)

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins, 8:15 p.m. EST (ESPN)

Week 15

Thursday, December 14

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

Sunday, December 17

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

New York Giants at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. EST (CBS)

Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. EST (CBS)

Dallas Cowboys at Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m. EST (Fox)

Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. EST (Fox)

Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:20 p.m. EST (NBC)

Monday, December 18

Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. EST (ESPN)

Week 16

Thursday, December 21

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

Saturday, December 23

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:30 p.m. EST (NBC)

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers, 8 p.m. EST (Peacock)

Sunday, December 24

Indianapolis Colts at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Green Bay Packers at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Washington Commanders at New York Jets, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:05 p.m. EST (CBS)

Arizona Cardinals at Chicago Bears, 4:25 p.m. EST (Fox)

Dallas Cowboys at Miami Dolphins, 4:25 p.m. EST (Fox)

New England Patriots at Denver Broncos, 8:15 p.m. EST (NFL Network)

Monday, December 25

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs, 1:00 p.m. EST (CBS, Nickelodeon)

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:30 p.m. EST (Fox)

Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. EST (ABC, ESPN+)

Week 17

Thursday, December 28

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

Saturday, December 30

Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. EST (ABC, ESPN, ESPN+)

Sunday, December 31

Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. EST(CBS)

Atlanta Falcons at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Arizona Cardinals at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

San Francisco 49ers at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. EST (Fox)

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. EST (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. EST (CBS)

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m. EST (NBC)

