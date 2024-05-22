Quickly becoming a favorite in kitchens around the world, cookware leader Caraway continues to craft quality pots and pans that are non-toxic and eco-friendly.

Releasing new and innovative designs, including the recent Cookware+ Collection, home chefs can't get enough of the brand known for creating cookware and bakeware without chemicals — and there is even more to love about the retailer right now because Caraway is currently dishing out deep discounts on kitchen equipment during its Memorial Day sale.

Shop the Caraway Memorial Day Sale

Colorful kitchenware is having a moment, and Caraway, the brand behind our favorite ceramic cookware that's both good for you and the planet, is offering up to 27% off select cookware, bakeware and other kitchen must-haves for the upcoming holiday. Sales at Caraway are rare, so there's no better time to take advantage of these Memorial Day savings with deals on the brand's non-toxic, easy-cooking kitchen essentials.

To help you make the most of this Caraway sale, below we've gathered all the best deals to shop now. You'll want to add these finds to your cart fast because, with the uncommon markdowns, we are betting the top items will sell out soon.

The Best Caraway Memorial Day Deals

Caraway Food Storage Set Caraway Caraway Food Storage Set The cabinet you keep your Tupperware in will no longer be the Wild West when you switch out your mismatched pieces with this space-saving and organized food storage set from Caraway. $305 $245 Shop Now

Caraway Cookware Set Caraway Caraway Cookware Set Give your kitchen a refresh with a new non-stick ceramic cookware set in your choice of eight colors. Along with the brand's non-toxic and non-stick pots and pans in this set, you'll get an organizational device to store them neatly. $545 $395 Shop Now

Caraway Deluxe Cookware Set Caraway Caraway Deluxe Cookware Set The Deluxe Cookware Set gives you everything in the regular Cookware Set collection, plus two mini pans for days when you want something smaller. $745 $595 Shop Now

Caraway Summer Soirée Bundle Caraway Caraway Summer Soirée Bundle Stocked with everything you need to cook, prep and store your food this summer, the summer soirée bundle is great for grilling, dinner parties and more. $1,135 $965 Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

