Caraway Home Memorial Day Sale: Save Up to 27% on Best-Selling Cookware and Kitchen Essentials

Caraway Home Memorial Day Sale
Caraway Home
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 10:53 AM PDT, May 22, 2024

Score deals to upgrade your kitchen for summer with Caraway's Memorial Day Sale.

Quickly becoming a favorite in kitchens around the world, cookware leader Caraway continues to craft quality pots and pans that are non-toxic and eco-friendly.

Releasing new and innovative designs, including the recent Cookware+ Collection, home chefs can't get enough of the brand known for creating cookware and bakeware without chemicals — and there is even more to love about the retailer right now because Caraway is currently dishing out deep discounts on kitchen equipment during its Memorial Day sale.

Shop the Caraway Memorial Day Sale

Colorful kitchenware is having a moment, and Caraway, the brand behind our favorite ceramic cookware that's both good for you and the planet, is offering up to 27% off select cookware, bakeware and other kitchen must-haves for the upcoming holiday. Sales at Caraway are rare, so there's no better time to take advantage of these Memorial Day savings with deals on the brand's non-toxic, easy-cooking kitchen essentials.

To help you make the most of this Caraway sale, below we've gathered all the best deals to shop now. You'll want to add these finds to your cart fast because, with the uncommon markdowns, we are betting the top items will sell out soon. 

The Best Caraway Memorial Day Deals

Caraway Food Storage Set

Caraway Food Storage Set
Caraway

Caraway Food Storage Set

The cabinet you keep your Tupperware in will no longer be the Wild West when you switch out your mismatched pieces with this space-saving and organized food storage set from Caraway.

$305 $245

Shop Now

Stainless Steel Cookware Set

Stainless Steel Cookware Set
Caraway

Stainless Steel Cookware Set

Along with the sleek stainless steel pots and pans, this cookware set includes a space-saving storage device.

$845 $695

Shop Now

Caraway Cookware Set

Caraway Cookware Set
Caraway

Caraway Cookware Set

Give your kitchen a refresh with a new non-stick ceramic cookware set in your choice of eight colors. Along with the brand's non-toxic and non-stick pots and pans in this set, you'll get an organizational device to store them neatly.

$545 $395

Shop Now

Caraway Deluxe Cookware Set

Caraway Deluxe Cookware Set
Caraway

Caraway Deluxe Cookware Set

The Deluxe Cookware Set gives you everything in the regular Cookware Set collection, plus two mini pans for days when you want something smaller.

$745 $595

Shop Now

Caraway Sauté & Steam Bundle

Caraway Sauté & Steam Bundle
Caraway

Caraway Sauté & Steam Bundle

Bundle and save with this set that includes Caraway's beloved cookware and steamers to save time in the kitchen this summer.

$715 $644

Shop Now

Caraway Summer Soirée Bundle

Caraway Summer Soirée Bundle
Caraway

Caraway Summer Soirée Bundle

Stocked with everything you need to cook, prep and store your food this summer, the summer soirée bundle is great for grilling, dinner parties and more.

$1,135 $965

Shop Now

Caraway Cutting Board Set

Caraway Cutting Board Set
Caraway

Caraway Cutting Board Set

If your cutting boards have seen better days, upgrade to this Caraway set with a bonus organization device to store them neatly.

$255 $195

Shop Now

Caraway Knife & Utensil Set

Caraway Knife & Utensil Set
Caraway

Caraway Knife & Utensil Set

Not only are these kitchen knives and utensils highly rated by shoppers, but they also come in a variety of beautiful colors that look great on any kitchen counter.

$545 $395

Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

