The week leading up to Memorial Day is proving to be a prime time for saving on summer staples. If you’ve fallen in love with Stanley tumblers as so many have in recent years, then you need to check out the brand's Memorial Dale sale happening now. Stanley's popular drinkware rarely goes on sale, but prices are slashed on so many bestsellers ahead of the holiday weekend.

Now through Monday, May 27, the Stanley Memorial Day sale is offering 35% off select products with the code MEMORIALDAY at checkout. From durable water bottles and camp mugs to versatile IceFlow tumblers, the Stanley sale is overflowing with gear that can withstand all your adventures this summer.

Shop Stanley's Memorial Day Sale

Whether you love to sip on the hottest cup of joe during your morning commute or need help staying hydrated throughout the day, you should have the best insulated drinkware on hand. Stanley's lineup of insulated, leak-proof, and easy-to-carry products are some of our personal favorites for keeping drinks at an ideal temperature.

Made of durable stainless steel with double-wall vacuum-sealed insulation, Stanley drinkware is best-in-class for a lifetime of use. Ahead, we've rounded up the best Stanley Memorial Day deals to shop now.

Best Memorial Day Deals at Stanley

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

RELATED CONTENT: