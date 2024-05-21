Shop
Stanley's Memorial Day Sale Has 35% Off Tumblers, Water Bottles and More Drinkware for Summer

Stanley Memorial Day Sale
Stanley
By ETonline Staff
Published: 2:27 PM PDT, May 21, 2024

The Stanley Memorial Day sale is happening now with 35% off best-selling drinkware for summer.

The week leading up to Memorial Day is proving to be a prime time for saving on summer staples. If you’ve fallen in love with Stanley tumblers as so many have in recent years, then you need to check out the brand's Memorial Dale sale happening now. Stanley's popular drinkware rarely goes on sale, but prices are slashed on so many bestsellers ahead of the holiday weekend. 

Now through Monday, May 27, the Stanley Memorial Day sale is offering 35% off select products with the code MEMORIALDAY at checkout. From durable water bottles and camp mugs to versatile IceFlow tumblers, the Stanley sale is overflowing with gear that can withstand all your adventures this summer.

Shop Stanley's Memorial Day Sale

Whether you love to sip on the hottest cup of joe during your morning commute or need help staying hydrated throughout the day, you should have the best insulated drinkware on hand. Stanley's lineup of insulated, leak-proof, and easy-to-carry products are some of our personal favorites for keeping drinks at an ideal temperature.

Made of durable stainless steel with double-wall vacuum-sealed insulation, Stanley drinkware is best-in-class for a lifetime of use. Ahead, we've rounded up the best Stanley Memorial Day deals to shop now.

Best Memorial Day Deals at Stanley

Adventure Stacking Beer Pint - 16 oz

Adventure Stacking Beer Pint - 16 oz
Stanley

Adventure Stacking Beer Pint - 16 oz

Stanley's vacuum-insulated stainless steel Adventure Pint is supremely durable, so it won’t break, shatter, or rust. It also keeps your brew ice-cold for hours. 

$20 $13

With code MEMORIALDAY

Shop Now

Adventure Big Grip Beer Stein - 24 oz

Adventure Big Grip Beer Stein - 24 oz
Stanley

Adventure Big Grip Beer Stein - 24 oz

Raise a glass to fun with this durable stainless steel beer vessel. It’s big enough to hold two cans of beer and keep them cold from the minute you pour to the moment you finish your last sip.

$25 $16

With code MEMORIALDAY

Shop Now

Stanley Winterscape IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler

Stanley Winterscape IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler
Stanley

Stanley Winterscape IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler

Enjoy the Stanley straw, but need something you can throw in your bag without leaking? Check out this glitzy tumbler that becomes fully leak-proof once the straw is flipped down.

$40 $26

With code MEMORIALDAY

Shop Now

Classic Legendary Bottle - 1.5 Qt

Classic Legendary Bottle - 1.5 Qt
Stanley

Classic Legendary Bottle - 1.5 Qt

This bottle is built big for all your big adventures. The folding handle allows you to take it anywhere. It’s also leak-proof, packable and easy to pour, making it a welcome companion at any tailgate or campout.

$45 $29

With code MEMORIALDAY

Shop Now

Classic Legendary Bottle - 1.1 Qt

Classic Legendary Bottle - 1.1 Qt
Stanley

Classic Legendary Bottle - 1.1 Qt

Slim enough for a one-handed hold, this bottle even has a twist-and-pour stopper for smoother pouring. The insulated lid also doubles as a cup for drinking.

$36 $23

With code MEMORIALDAY

Shop Now

Classic Perfect-Brew Pour Over Set

Classic Perfect-Brew Pour Over Set
Stanley

Classic Perfect-Brew Pour Over Set

Campers, coffee lovers and everyone in between adore this set that includes a stainless-steel filter and a matching Camp Mug for brewing the perfect cup.

$45 $29

With code MEMORIALDAY

Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

