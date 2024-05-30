Save up to $250 on Dyson cordless vacuums, air purifiers, and hair straighteners until June 1.
While Memorial Day might be over, that doesn't mean you missed you chance to shop all the best deals. If you've had your eye on a particular Dyson product, now's your chance to save on some seriously powerful appliances. Dyson's Memorial Day sale is still live with exclusive savings on the brand's popular technology.
Now through Saturday, June 1, the Dyson Memorial Day sale is offering up to $250 off powerful cordless stick vacuums, air purifying fans and even a couple of the brand's coveted hair tools.
From impressive cordless vacuums and salon-quality hair tools to triple threat air purifiers that can function as heaters and fans, it’s no secret that Dyson makes some seriously impressive appliances. Dyson products rarely go on sale, so when they do, we definitely take notice.
Dyson hair tools are as famous as their vacuums and indoor air systems. For the best hair days this summer and beyond, the wireless Dyson Corrale hair straightener and styler is now on sale for $100 off. The Corrale automatically senses and gauges your hair thickness, texture and length — and then adjusts its temperature automatically. Plus, the straightener is cordless, so you can always get the best angles.
To help you take advantage of the massive savings available, we’ve gathered all the best Dyson deals below. Whether you never finished spring cleaning or want to rid your apartment of airborne viruses during allergy season, this Dyson sale is not one to miss.
Best Dyson Vacuum Deals
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Vacuum
Save $170 on one of Dyson's lightest and smallest vacuum with laser technology that makes cleaning the house a breeze. The V12 Detect Slim intelligently adapts suction based on picked-up dust volume.
Dyson V8 Vacuum
The Dyson V8 Vacuum Cleaner will make dust bunnies a thing of the past. With this vacuum cleaner, you can deep clean your carpets and clean up dirt from hardwood and tile floors.
Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Designed to deep clean homes with pets, this Dyson vacuum is cord free, hassle free, and has a washable lifetime filter.
Dyson Outsize Vacuum
For deep cleaning bigger spaces, the Dyson Outsize delivers powerful suction power in a larger format. With a wide cleaner head and a large bin, it covers more floor with each pass and allows for more cleaning between bin emptying.
Best Dyson Hair Care Deals
Dyson Airstrait Straightener
The AirStrait uses air pressure technology to dry and straighten all hair types using minimal heat — no hot plates required. Plus, the straightener features both wet and dry modes with a range of preset temperatures designed to smooth hair without high heat.
Dyson Corrale Styler Straightener
Save $100 on the Dyson Corrale. It's cord-free and designed with flexible copper plates to give you perfect control with every move without extreme heat, frizz and flyaways.
Best Dyson Air Purifier Deals
Dyson Purifier Cool Purifying Fan TP07
The TP07 uutomatically senses, captures, and traps pollutants for cleaner air. Only Dyson purifiers have Air Multiplier technology that generates the circulation power to draw even distant pollutants into the machine, projecting purified cool air throughout the room.
Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 TP10 Purifying Fan
The Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 purifying fan automatically senses, captures and traps pollutants. Air Multiplier technology circulates purified air throughout the whole room.
Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool Formaldehyde PH04
The latest Dyson purifier humidifier is engineered to help improve your air quality. Dyson's most advanced filtration system combines a precise, solid-state formaldehyde sensor with a unique catalytic filter that continuously destroys formaldehyde.
Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Purifying Fan Heater
The Dyson Purifier Cool purifying fan combines intelligent sensing with an advanced, fully sealed filtration system. The smart air purifier and fan combo is engineered with two phases of purification so that what goes inside stays inside.
Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.
