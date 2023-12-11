Christmas is two weeks away and if you're still searching for the perfect gift for the homebody in your life, these Amazon deals on cordless vacuums are the best it gets. There's no better feeling than waking up to a fresh, clean space during the holiday season and upcoming New Year. If you're finally ready to replace that corded vacuum cleaner your mom gave you in college or gift a vacuum to the pet parents in your life, there are tons of Amazon deals available following the huge shopping extravaganza. The retailer has released deals on a wide array of appliances to celebrate the holiday shopping season, including vacuums from some of the best brands out there like Dyson, Shark, Tineco, LG and more.

Shop Cordless Vacuum Deals

With their lightweight designs, cordless vacuums make cleaning all types of surfaces and tackling those hard-to-reach corners so much easier. A deal this good are bound to go fast now that some are retailing for the lowest prices we've ever seen, so we recommend snagging your favorites fast.

From Black + Decker to Samsung, Bissell and Tineco, shop all the best Amazon deals on cordless vacuums. Many of these cordless stick vacuums have multiple brush heads, adjust from cleaning carpet to bare floors, and feature multi-step HEPA filtration for a truly deep clean.

The Best Amazon Deals on Cordless Vacuums You Can Shop Now

Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Amazon Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Refresh your home and seamlessly keep it clean with the Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner — Dyson's most powerful cordless vacuum model that's hailed for its easy ability to clean up even the hardest to reach spots of your home. $630 $490 Shop Now

Bissell 1984 Air Ram Cordless Vacuum Bissell via Amazon Bissell 1984 Air Ram Cordless Vacuum This ultra-lightweight cordless vacuum weighs in at under 8 pounds, boasts a battery life of 40 minutes, and has a low to the ground base with a flexible handle that helps clean deep underneath your couch, bed or anywhere else pet fur might be gathering. $268 $210 Shop Now

Bissell ICONpet Turbo Vacuum Amazon Bissell ICONpet Turbo Vacuum Bissell's ICONpet Turbo Vacuum is one of the fastest and easiest ways to clean as it features a high-performance digital motor, 25V lithium-ion battery, tangle-free brush roll, and LED lights to help you see pet hair in dark places. $366 $226 Shop Now

LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Amazon LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner With 130AW suction power, the LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner can remove debris, pet fur, dust and more from tough to reach spaces. Plus, the vacuum works to filter 99.99% of particles with 4-stage Dual-HEPA filtration to help reduce pollution and allergy symptoms. $230 $180 Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

