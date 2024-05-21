Sur La Table's Memorial Day Sale includes deals on Le Creuset, KitchenAid, All-Clad, Staub and more.
Sur La Table is one of the best destinations for anyone who loves cooking and entertaining. The only thing that might be better than your delicious meals is finding huge discounts on go-to cookware and kitchen appliances from top brands.
Right now, Sur La Table's Memorial Day Sale is brimming with everything from coveted cast iron pots and pans to small-but-mighty gadgets — all up to 50% off.
Shop the Sur La Table Memorial Day Sale
Sur La Table's massive sales event allows you to save big — and we mean big — on cookware from top brands like Le Creuset, Staub, All-Clad and more. We're talking dream-kitchen favorites like Le Creuset's Signature Round Deep Dutch Oven offered in multiple stunning colors, including the new Pêche shade for summer, a charming pinky peach.
Whether you are planning to make a dinner for the whole family over Memorial Day weekend or are simmering a soup for one, the Sur La Table sale has deep discounts on kitchen powerhouses, small appliances, and everyday tools to help make meals even tastier and more memorable. To help you find your new go-to piece of cookware that is both versatile and chic, we've gathered the best kitchen deals to shop from the Sur La Table Memorial Day Sale below.
Ahead, expand your kitchen collection and save on high-quality cookware and bakeware at unbeatable prices.
The Best Deals at Sur La Table's Memorial Day Sale
Ooni Karu 16 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven
Love the taste of wood-fired pizza? This Ooni's Karu Pizza Oven can fit up to a 16-inch pizza and works with a variety of fuel types, including wood.
Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven, 6.75 Qt.
This dutch oven is designed to be a versatile cooking tool that can handle everything from braising to baking, soups to casseroles, and its sleek design and appealing colors look great on any countertop. There are several colors on sale right now, including Le Creuset's new Pêche color, a pinky-peach shade.
GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker & Side Tank
Make your own crunchy, chewable ice at home with this deal on the GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker.
All-Clad Nonstick Set Of 3 Skillets
A kitchen staple in three essential sizes, these skillets transfer seamlessly from stovetop to oven.
Staub Stoneware Artichoke Cocotte, 16 Oz.
Make a statement at your next dinner party with this adorable Staub Stoneware Artichoke Cocotte.
Zwilling J.A. Henckels Four Star 8-Piece Knife Block Set
Designed with the help of professional chefs, the Four Star series from Zwilling offers precision forged blades with superior sharpness and stability.
Le Creuset Buffet Casserole With Glass Lid, 3.5 Qt.
Keep an eye on your delicious dish while it simmers with the help of this enameled cast iron Le Crueset Buffet Casserole featuring a glass lid.
Demeyere Resto3 4-Cup Stainless Steel Egg Poacher Set
Serve up brunch in a snap with this handy egg poacher set.
GreenPan Craft Steel 10-Piece Cookware Set With Bonus Pan Protectors
Time to retire your non-stick cookware? Save over $750 on GreenPan's top-rated pots and pans to sear, braise, deglaze and more. Each piece has a tri-ply stainless steel body with an Evershine finish specially formulated to prevent discoloration and keep your cookware looking new for longer.
Zwilling Fresh & Save Tall Glass Vacuum Container, Set Of 3
After cooking up a tasty meal, store your leftovers for peak freshness using Zwilling's Fresh & Save Tall Glass Vacuum Containers.
Staub Deep Dutch Oven, 5 Qt.
Thanks to the high sides of this incredibly versatile dutch oven, you don't have to worry about food splashing or boiling over as you cook. An instant go-to in the kitchen, it can be used to sear steaks, brown meat, blanch vegetables, boil pasta, deep fry chicken, simmer soups and so much more.
Staub Oval Stoneware Bakers, Set Of 2
Perfect for any baker, these ceramic baking dishes distribute heat evenly and efficiently. The set includes two bakers that nest together for convenient storage.
Staub Heritage All-Day Pan With Domed Glass Lid, 3.5 Qt.
The All-Day Pan from Staub will be your most-used pan for its amazing heat retention and distribution.
GreenPan Craft Steel Chef’s Pan With Lid, 5 Qt.
Made exclusively for Sur La Table, this chef's pan features a snag-free interior coated in an extremely durable, ultra-conductive non-stick, diamond-infused ceramic that provides easy food release and a quick clean up.
