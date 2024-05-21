Shop
Sur La Table's Memorial Day Sale Has Le Creuset, All-Clad and More Top Kitchen Brands Up to 50% Off

Sur La Table Memorial Day Sale
Sur La Table
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 1:55 PM PDT, May 21, 2024

Sur La Table's Memorial Day Sale includes deals on Le Creuset, KitchenAid, All-Clad, Staub and more.

Sur La Table is one of the best destinations for anyone who loves cooking and entertaining. The only thing that might be better than your delicious meals is finding huge discounts on go-to cookware and kitchen appliances from top brands.

Right now, Sur La Table's Memorial Day Sale is brimming with everything from coveted cast iron pots and pans to small-but-mighty gadgets — all up to 50% off.

Shop the Sur La Table Memorial Day Sale

Sur La Table's massive sales event allows you to save big — and we mean big — on cookware from top brands like Le CreusetStaubAll-Clad and more. We're talking dream-kitchen favorites like Le Creuset's Signature Round Deep Dutch Oven offered in multiple stunning colors, including the new Pêche shade for summer, a charming pinky peach.

Whether you are planning to make a dinner for the whole family over Memorial Day weekend or are simmering a soup for one, the Sur La Table sale has deep discounts on kitchen powerhouses, small appliances, and everyday tools to help make meals even tastier and more memorable. To help you find your new go-to piece of cookware that is both versatile and chic, we've gathered the best kitchen deals to shop from the Sur La Table Memorial Day Sale below.

Ahead, expand your kitchen collection and save on high-quality cookware and bakeware at unbeatable prices. 

The Best Deals at Sur La Table's Memorial Day Sale

Ooni Karu 16 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven

Ooni Karu 16 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven
Sur la Table

Ooni Karu 16 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven

Love the taste of wood-fired pizza? This Ooni's Karu Pizza Oven can fit up to a 16-inch pizza and works with a variety of fuel types, including wood. 

$799 $639

Shop Now

Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven, 6.75 Qt.

Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven, 6.75 Qt.
Sur La Table

Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven, 6.75 Qt.

This dutch oven is designed to be a versatile cooking tool that can handle everything from braising to baking, soups to casseroles, and its sleek design and appealing colors look great on any countertop. There are several colors on sale right now, including Le Creuset's new Pêche color, a pinky-peach shade.

$430 $280

Shop Now

GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker & Side Tank

GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker & Side Tank
Sur la Table

GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker & Side Tank

Make your own crunchy, chewable ice at home with this deal on the GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker.

$649 $549

Shop Now

All-Clad Nonstick Set Of 3 Skillets

All-Clad Nonstick Set Of 3 Skillets
Sur La Table

All-Clad Nonstick Set Of 3 Skillets

A kitchen staple in three essential sizes, these skillets transfer seamlessly from stovetop to oven.

$210 $140

Shop Now

Staub Stoneware Artichoke Cocotte, 16 Oz.

Staub Stoneware Artichoke Cocotte, 16 Oz.
Sur La Table

Staub Stoneware Artichoke Cocotte, 16 Oz.

Make a statement at your next dinner party with this adorable Staub Stoneware Artichoke Cocotte.

$64 $35

Shop Now

Zwilling J.A. Henckels Four Star 8-Piece Knife Block Set

Zwilling J.A. Henckels Four Star 8-Piece Knife Block Set
Sur La Table

Zwilling J.A. Henckels Four Star 8-Piece Knife Block Set

Designed with the help of professional chefs, the Four Star series from Zwilling offers precision forged blades with superior sharpness and stability.

$739 $200

Shop Now

Le Creuset Buffet Casserole With Glass Lid, 3.5 Qt.

Le Creuset Buffet Casserole With Glass Lid, 3.5 Qt.
Sur La Table

Le Creuset Buffet Casserole With Glass Lid, 3.5 Qt.

Keep an eye on your delicious dish while it simmers with the help of this enameled cast iron Le Crueset Buffet Casserole featuring a glass lid.

$340 $200

Shop Now

Demeyere Resto3 4-Cup Stainless Steel Egg Poacher Set

Demeyere Resto3 4-Cup Stainless Steel Egg Poacher Set
Sur La Table

Demeyere Resto3 4-Cup Stainless Steel Egg Poacher Set

Serve up brunch in a snap with this handy egg poacher set.

$100 $60

Shop Now

GreenPan Craft Steel 10-Piece Cookware Set With Bonus Pan Protectors

GreenPan Craft Steel 10-Piece Cookware Set With Bonus Pan Protectors
Sur La Table

GreenPan Craft Steel 10-Piece Cookware Set With Bonus Pan Protectors

Time to retire your non-stick cookware? Save over $750 on GreenPan's top-rated pots and pans to sear, braise, deglaze and more. Each piece has a tri-ply stainless steel body with an Evershine finish specially formulated to prevent discoloration and keep your cookware looking new for longer.

$1,100 $346

Shop Now

Zwilling Fresh & Save Tall Glass Vacuum Container, Set Of 3

Zwilling Fresh & Save Tall Glass Vacuum Container, Set Of 3
Sur La Table

Zwilling Fresh & Save Tall Glass Vacuum Container, Set Of 3

After cooking up a tasty meal, store your leftovers for peak freshness using Zwilling's Fresh & Save Tall Glass Vacuum Containers.

$70 $40

Shop Now

Staub Deep Dutch Oven, 5 Qt.

Staub Deep Dutch Oven, 5 Qt.
Sur La Table

Staub Deep Dutch Oven, 5 Qt.

Thanks to the high sides of this incredibly versatile dutch oven, you don't have to worry about food splashing or boiling over as you cook. An instant go-to in the kitchen, it can be used to sear steaks, brown meat, blanch vegetables, boil pasta, deep fry chicken, simmer soups and so much more. 

$529 $150

Shop Now

Staub Oval Stoneware Bakers, Set Of 2

Staub Oval Stoneware Bakers, Set Of 2
Sur La Table

Staub Oval Stoneware Bakers, Set Of 2

Perfect for any baker, these ceramic baking dishes distribute heat evenly and efficiently. The set includes two bakers that nest together for convenient storage. 

$129 $50

Shop Now

Staub Heritage All-Day Pan With Domed Glass Lid, 3.5 Qt.

Staub Heritage All-Day Pan With Domed Glass Lid, 3.5 Qt.
Sur La Table

Staub Heritage All-Day Pan With Domed Glass Lid, 3.5 Qt.

The All-Day Pan from Staub will be your most-used pan for its amazing heat retention and distribution.

$443 $180

Shop Now

GreenPan Craft Steel Chef’s Pan With Lid, 5 Qt.

GreenPan Craft Steel Chef’s Pan With Lid, 5 Qt.
Sur La Table

GreenPan Craft Steel Chef’s Pan With Lid, 5 Qt.

Made exclusively for Sur La Table, this chef's pan features a snag-free interior coated in an extremely durable, ultra-conductive non-stick, diamond-infused ceramic that provides easy food release and a quick clean up.

$200 $90

Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

