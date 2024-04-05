From her swanky restaurants in West Hollywood and Las Vegas to her new French villa where the staff caters to elite guests, there's no question that Lisa Vanderpump knows how to entertain a crowd.

The former real housewife and reality television star teamed up with Wayfair to share her entertaining tips for throwing a flawless party. Throwing any kind of party — whether it is a backyard barbeque, a Mother's Day brunch, or a Southern Charm-inspired tea party — can seem overwhelming, but using Vanderpump's five simple steps makes the planning process more manageable.

Below, we've listed the steps and rounded up everything you'll need to throw the soiree of the season with the help of Vanderpump's tips below.

1. Handle unruly guests with care.

Along with Vanderpump, Bravo fans know how out of control our favorite stars can get when there is drinking involved. For hosts who notice a guest causing trouble, Vanderpump suggests, "Often, in those situations alcohol fuels the fire. I'd sit them down with a glass of water, or coffee and give them a time out!"

Luckily, Wayfair has all kinds of stylish glasses and mugs to keep your guests hydrated and caffeinated, sans booze.

2. Always be prepared.

"I've had many meal disasters over the years," Vanderpump said. "I had a glass pan explode in the oven. People don't know if you're behind schedule, so always have a back-up. You should always have something extra in the fridge just in case someone doesn't like a dish you've prepared."

At Wayfair, you can find storage dishes great for serving your guests. This way, you'll have your backup dishes ready and on hand.

3. Fake it till you make it.

"Put a smile on your face at all times, even when disaster strikes," explains Vanderpump. "People will never remember what happened, just the atmosphere."

4. Dress up the table.

"My entertaining style is sexy, fun, and sumptuous, which easily translates into my tableware collection," Vanderpump said. "Layer luxury to your next dinner party with glimmering serving pieces and scintillating glassware. It's an easy addition that will make a huge difference."

How you decorate your table should go with the theme of your party. Here are a few ideas from Wayfair to get you started:

5. Make a signature drink

Vanderpump said, "An extra-special cocktail makes a meal with family and friends that much more special. I absolutely love LVP Sangria for the summertime! It's the perfect drink for entertaining as it's easy, visual, and delicious!"

Ready to start on your signature cocktail? Wayfair can help with that, too.

