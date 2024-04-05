The former real housewife is giving details on how to host a perfect party this summer.
From her swanky restaurants in West Hollywood and Las Vegas to her new French villa where the staff caters to elite guests, there's no question that Lisa Vanderpump knows how to entertain a crowd.
The former real housewife and reality television star teamed up with Wayfair to share her entertaining tips for throwing a flawless party. Throwing any kind of party — whether it is a backyard barbeque, a Mother's Day brunch, or a Southern Charm-inspired tea party — can seem overwhelming, but using Vanderpump's five simple steps makes the planning process more manageable.
Below, we've listed the steps and rounded up everything you'll need to throw the soiree of the season with the help of Vanderpump's tips below.
1. Handle unruly guests with care.
Along with Vanderpump, Bravo fans know how out of control our favorite stars can get when there is drinking involved. For hosts who notice a guest causing trouble, Vanderpump suggests, "Often, in those situations alcohol fuels the fire. I'd sit them down with a glass of water, or coffee and give them a time out!"
Luckily, Wayfair has all kinds of stylish glasses and mugs to keep your guests hydrated and caffeinated, sans booze.
Godinger Silver Art Co Jax Drinking Glasses (Set of 4)
Sip from these gorgeous, vintage-inspired etched glasses offered in multiple hues.
Joss & Main Indra Acrylic Drinking Glass Set (Set of 6)
We chose these stunning blue glasses because, while they look like glass, they're actually acrylic, making them more durable for outdoor use.
Twine Country Cottage 320 oz. Beverage Dispenser
Fill up this modern rounded beverage dispenser with ice water — add some citrus and cucumbers if you're feeling fancy — to keep your guests happy and hydrated.
Canvas Home Dauville Porcelain Rim Coffee Mug (Set of 4)
A touch of gold takes these coffee mugs from simple to elegant.
2. Always be prepared.
"I've had many meal disasters over the years," Vanderpump said. "I had a glass pan explode in the oven. People don't know if you're behind schedule, so always have a back-up. You should always have something extra in the fridge just in case someone doesn't like a dish you've prepared."
At Wayfair, you can find storage dishes great for serving your guests. This way, you'll have your backup dishes ready and on hand.
KitchenAid Vitrified Stoneware Round Baker
We love this bakeware dish from KitchenAid because the lid doubles as a serving base.
JoyJolt Glass Oven-to-Table Baking Dish with Lids
Bake your dinner up in these oven-safe dishes and store them in the fridge with an air-tight lid for easy meals.
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron 3.5 Qt Braiser with Lid
Whip up your next dish in this beautiful braiser from Le Creuset's Marble Collection.
3. Fake it till you make it.
"Put a smile on your face at all times, even when disaster strikes," explains Vanderpump. "People will never remember what happened, just the atmosphere."
4. Dress up the table.
"My entertaining style is sexy, fun, and sumptuous, which easily translates into my tableware collection," Vanderpump said. "Layer luxury to your next dinner party with glimmering serving pieces and scintillating glassware. It's an easy addition that will make a huge difference."
How you decorate your table should go with the theme of your party. Here are a few ideas from Wayfair to get you started:
Primrue Mixed Artificial Florals in Glass Vase (Set of 6)
Line your tables and buffet with these delicate blooms for added charm.
Mistana Ceramic Elephant Citronella Candle (Set of 4)
Not only are these candles adorable, but they're also citronella to keep bugs at bay.
The Holiday Aisle 60'' in. Faux Mixed Assortment Garland
These pretty blooms even have colorful butterflies.
Highland Dunes Pearsall Rectangle Gingham Table Runner
This woven table runner has natural vibes while giving another layer of texture for visual interest.
Darby Home Co Hydrangea Candelabrum Arrangement
Bring some ambiance to the table with this faux hydrangea arrangement with candle holders for added romance.
Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Metal Napkin Ring (Set of 4)
Dragonfly napkin rings can brighten up your tablescape.
5. Make a signature drink
Vanderpump said, "An extra-special cocktail makes a meal with family and friends that much more special. I absolutely love LVP Sangria for the summertime! It's the perfect drink for entertaining as it's easy, visual, and delicious!"
Ready to start on your signature cocktail? Wayfair can help with that, too.
Touch of Mixology 14-Piece Bartender Kit
Get started on your cocktail-making journey with this kit from Touch of Mixology that has all the tools you'll need.
Ozeri Pro Electric Wine Bottle Opener
Serve the wine even faster with this electric bottle opener.
Mint Pantry Burkhalter 9-Piece Bar Tool Set
This matching bar tool set includes an ice bucket, which is especially helpful for cold drinks on hot days.
