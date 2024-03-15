Kristen Doute is back on Bravo!

The former Vanderpump Rules star returns to reality TV in the new series The Valley, which follows her and fellow Vanderpump alums Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright -- along with some new friends -- as they leave their partying days behind and settle into family life in suburban Los Angeles.

Doute is joined on the series by boyfriend Luke Broderick, and the pair gives fans a look inside their relationship and journey to grow their family.

"It's a little nerve-racking, but it's so exciting," Doute told ET's Brice Sander at the show's premiere party this week. "I think I have just evolved so much... We have our podcast, but I really wanted to showcase our life and wanting to be married, eventually married, wanting to be parents."

For Broderick, signing up for reality TV was a big decision -- as the spotlight is "not even close" to his cup of tea -- but one he made with Doute and their family in mind.

"Here is the deal -- this was discussed prior to us dating, making it official, that if we make it a thing, I have to agree to be on camera," he shared. "So I am following through with my side of the deal."

"And my side of the deal is when we become parents, when the baby or the child is of school age, we no longer live in proper L.A," Doute revealed.

Felix Kunze/Bravo via Getty Images

The couple shared last fall that they'd suffered a devastating miscarriage. However, it seems the family planning is still going strong, with Doute teasing, "Practice makes perfect!"

The pair added that they feel their bond is strong enough to withstand the rigors of reality speculation, with Doute noting, "I trust our relationship and how much we have worked on communication and therapy."

"He is so communicative, so emotionally intelligent, that I knew he wouldn't say yes if he weren't able and willing to try to handle it," she added.

Doute and Stassi Schroeder were fired from Vanderpump Rules in 2020 after past allegations of racism against castmate Faith Stowers resurfaced. However, she did return to film some episodes of the latest season amid the "Scandoval" drama.

As for her shot at reality redemption on The Valley, Doute said she thinks she's earned a second chance to prove her character.

"I think everyone deserves second or even third or fourth chances if you are growing, learning, proving through your actions as a person," she shared. "Even Jax learned, you know, he deserves another few chances if we are going to see a change."

However, that doesn't mean we've completely seen the last of "Crazy Kristen."

"Luke and I like to say, like, 'Crazy Kristen doesn't sit with us -- she doesn't go here anymore,'" she said with a laugh. "But, like, once in a while she likes to make an appearance. That is fine, but she doesn't get to live permanently in The Valley anymore. "

As with Vanderpump Rules, drama is never far from the stars of The Valley. Just this week, days before the premiere of the new series, Cartwright and Taylor announced that they had separated after three years of marriage.

"I am very, very close to both of them," Doute told ET of the unfolding drama. "I am with Brittany almost every day, and what I consistently and constantly am telling Brittany is that it is up to her. No one knows what her relationship is like behind closed doors. Even me as her best friend, who hears both sides of everything."

"Brit will know what is right for her and that is the time for her to make that decision," she continued. "As their friend and as someone who has known Jax for almost 17 years, I am not happy with him right now, but I am very hopeful. It might not be the popular vote, but I am very hopeful that they will save their marriage, he will help save their family, but it is on him and that is what I tell him."

The Valley premieres March 19 on Bravo, and streams the next day on Peacock.

