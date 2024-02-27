Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright and Kristen Doute are back!

On Tuesday, Bravo released a first look at The Valley, a new Vanderpump Rules spinoff starring three of the show's most popular (and controversial) alums. The series, which premieres on March 19, sees Jax and Brittany -- former Sur workers now married with a young son -- and Kristen, who is trying to conceive her first child with boyfriend Luke Broderick, trading in bottle service at L.A. clubs for baby bottles.

"The concrete jungle, the hardcore city life, that's for when you're in your 20s. But, I'm 40 now, the Valley is where I need to be," says Kristen in the first 30 seconds of the trailer, which also shows a group of dads walking their toddlers in strollers and several women at a pajama party huddling around an expectant mother.

"The Valley is the next chapter of our lives," says one cast member, presumably Jax, in a voiceover describing the decision to move to Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley.

"It's nice to have a lot of friends around us who are kind of in the same phase of their life," adds Brittany, referencing the four other couples that star on the show.

Aside from Jax and Brittany and Kristen and Luke, The Valley also follows Danny and Nia Booko, Jesse and Michelle Lally, and Jason and Janet Caperna. The cast is rounded out by friends Zack Wickham and Jasmine Goode.

Jesse and Michelle -- dubbed the "bougiest of the group" by Janet -- are longtime friends of Jax who met Jesse back in their New York modeling days, he says. They are luxury real estate brokers and are currently raising their 3-year-old daughter away from city life.

Danny and Nia are friends of Jax and Brittany raising three kids under the age of 2 and are considered by Kristen to be "couple goals."

"I want to be Danny and Nia when I grow up," says Kristen in a talking head interview. "They are couple goals, family goals."

Finally, Jason and Janet are new parents who met Jax, Brittany and Kristen while living in the same area of West Hollywood as the Vanderpump Rules stars. In the first look at the series, Janet is still pregnant and dealing with exhaustion and a "passive" husband.

"Me and Janet talk, like, every single day, she's always just, like, good energy to me," Brittany says before a clip cuts to Janet fighting back tears and telling Jason that she wants to cry every single day.

The video also introduces friends Jasmine and Zack, who are not married and not parents but are around to witness the madness of adulthood through the eyes of the five main couples.

"It's like Lord of the Flies over there," Zack jokes. "All of these people move to the Valley, get a house, pop out a couple of kids and then think they're so grown up. But these people don't grow up."

The Valley premieres on Bravo on March 19.

