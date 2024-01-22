'The Valley': Everything to Know About the 'Vanderpump Rules' Spinoff

Excitement is brewing among Vanderpump Rules enthusiasts as Bravo officially revealed its upcoming spinoff series, The Valley, slated to premiere in the spring of 2024.

Unveiled at the VPR season 11 premiere party in Los Angeles on Jan. 17, the announcement came with the first promo, offering fans a glimpse into the drama that awaits.

The Valley will center around a group of friends navigating the challenges of life in the San Fernando Valley. Despite the majority of the cast being happily married with children, the show promises a surplus of drama that fans have come to expect from the Vanderpump universe.

ET takes a closer look at what fans can expect in the highly anticipated Vanderpump Rules spinoff.

Jan. 17, 2024 -- 'The Valley' Announced by Bravo

From bottle service to baby bottles! Bravo announced a new series, The Valley, starring Vanderpump Rules alums Brittany Cartwright, Kristen Doute and Jax Taylor.

According to Bravo reps, the show will follow couples Jax and Brittany, Kristen and boyfriend Luke Broderick, Danny and Nia Booko, Jesse and Michelle Lally, and Jason and Janet Caperna as they navigate businesses, families and adulthood in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley. The show will also include friends Jasmine Goode and Zach Wickham.

Jax and Kristen were both original members of Vanderpump Rules, while Brittany joined in season 4. Jax and Brittany quickly began dating and married in June 2019. They welcomed a baby boy, Cruz, in April 2021.

For her part, Kristen decided after her last breakup that she was ready to have a baby, and soon after, met Luke, whom she has been with ever since. "This duo has a lot to juggle including starting a family, caring for three dogs, running multiple businesses, and not to mention, figuring out which state they want to call home," Bravo reps said.

New cast members Danny and Nia, Janet and Jason, and Jesse and Michelle are all friends of Kristen, Brittany and Jax, and each has children of their own. They are committed to maintaining their friendships while cultivating a tight-knit community of parents helping each other out.

Jan. 17, 2024 -- Lisa Vanderpump Reacts to Jax Taylor's 'VPR' Return Ahead of 'The Valley' Spinoff

ET spoke to Lisa Vanderpump at the Vanderpump Rules season 11 premiere, and she reacted to Jax's upcoming appearance on the series.

"You saw the trailer. You saw I called him a f**king hypocrite, I think it was," Lisa told ET. "Sometimes he needs to be put in his place and I am probably the one to do it."

Indeed, in VPR's season 11 trailer, Jax, who left the show in 2020, tells his one-time boss, "You wrote me off!"

"You're such a f**king hypocrite!" Lisa fired back.

Jax's season 11 appearance is set to come ahead of the premiere of The Valley.

Lisa serves as an executive producer on the new series, telling ET, "I have to support that as well, of course."

