'Vanderpump Rules' Spinoff 'The Valley' Announced by Bravo

From bottle service to baby bottles! On Wednesday, Bravo announced a new series, The Valley, starring Vanderpump Rules alums Brittany Cartwright, Kristen Doute, and Jax Taylor.

According to Bravo reps, the show will follow couples Jax and Brittany, Kristen and boyfriend Luke Broderick, Danny and Nia Booko, Jesse and Michelle Lally, and Jason and Janet Caperna as they navigate businesses, families, and adulthood in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley. The show will also include friends Jasmine Goode and Zach Wickham.

Jax and Kristen were both original members of Vanderpump Rules, while Brittany joined in season 4. Jax and Brittany quickly began dating and married in June 2019. They welcomed a baby boy, Cruz, in April 2021.

Getty Images

For her part, Kristen decided after her last breakup that she was ready to have a baby, and soon after, met Luke who she has been with ever since. "This duo has a lot to juggle including starting a family, caring for three dogs, running multiple businesses, and not to mention, figuring out which state they want to call home," Bravo reps said.

New cast members Danny and Nia, Janet and Jason, and Jesse and Michelle are all friends of Kristen, Brittany, and Jax, and each has children of their own. They are committed to maintaining their friendships while cultivating a tight-knit community of parents helping each other out.

The Valley will premiere on Bravo in the spring.

The confirmation of the new show comes more than six months after ET first reported that a Vanderpump Rules spinoff was in the works with the three former cast members to helm the show. Jax and Brittany left the original series after season 8. Kristen was fired from the show, alongside Stassi Schroeder, in June 2020 after past racist actions against former co-star Faith Stowers resurfaced.

In June 2023, however, Jax, Brittany, and Kristen all returned to the franchise amid "scandoval," starring on the recap series on Peacock titled, Watch With Brittany Cartwright & Jax Taylor, in which they shared their commentary regarding Tom Sandoval having an affair with co-star Rachel Leviss behind the back of his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix.

Jax and Brittany told ET in March that they were working on making their return to television, but remained tight-lipped when it came to the details.

"We have things that are coming, arising," they said. "I don't know what we're allowed to [say]. We're working on a situation... What I'd like to have is the parents on one [show] and that's what I wanted, but I don't know. ['Scandoval'] is causing a lot right now so they're kind of waiting to see how this plays out."

The couple previously starred in Vanderpump Rules: Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky, a shoot-off that saw the pair head to Brittany's home state to spend time with their family. The show aired one season in 2017.

Vanderpump Rules returns on Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

RELATED CONTENT: