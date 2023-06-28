Hold your glasses high, because more Vanderpump Rules is on the way.

ET has confirmed that a new VPR spinoff is underway at Bravo, and it's set to star some of your favorite former Vanderpump castmates, including Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright and Kristen Doute.

A new report from Deadline says that the series will "follow a group of tightknit friends, who are trading in their glamorous West Hollywood lives and swapping bottle service for baby bottles as they adapt to the next chapter of their fun-loving lifestyle in The Valley."

While a source tells ET that no cast has been confirmed, those name checked in Deadline's report are in "early discussions."

Bravo, meanwhile, had no comment on the potential series.

The spinoff is the latest in the VPR universe, with Taylor and Cartwright previously starring in their own off shoot of the series, Vanderpump Rules: Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky, which saw the pair go on vacation to Cartwright’s home state Kentucky with Taylor spending time with her family. The show aired one season in 2017.

The two most recently returned to the franchise amid "Scandoval," starring on the recap series on Peacock titled, Watch With Brittany Cartwright & Jax Taylor, in which they shared their commentary regarding Tom Sandoval having an affair with co-star Raquel Leviss behind his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix's, back.

Taylor and Cartwright previously alluded to their return to reality TV in March, telling ET, "We have things that are coming, arising."

Taylor continued, "I don't know what we're allowed to [say]. We're working on a situation... What I'd like to have is the parents on one [show] and that's what I wanted, but I don't know. ['Scandoval'] is causing a lot right now so they're kind of waiting to see how this plays out.

As for whether he had interest in signing back on to Vanderpump, Taylor who shares 2-year-old son, Cruz, with Cartwright said, "I would come back. Yes, to answer your question, yes."

It's not the first time rumblings of a spinoff have been in the air either. Former VPR star, Stassi Schroeder, discussed a potential spinoff in her 2022 book, Off With My Head, in which she and her husband, Beau Clark, where set to participate.

The reported series was set to open on her wedding to Clark, and then transition the OG cast to "grown-up" spinoff sans Lisa Vanderpump, tentatively titled, Valley Rules. The show's new additions, Max Boyens, Brett Caprioni, Dayna Kathan, Danica Dow and Charli Burnett, would then take over the main show and return its focus to SUR. Schroeder said the idea was canned following her and Doute's firing from the show as well as Boyens and Caprioni's various social media controversies which saw them axed from the show.

The spinoff comes as Vanderpump Rules has officially begun filming season 11. Following the news that cameras would be going back up for filming Wednesday, a source told ET that everyone has signed back on "except for Raquel." The same source also told ET that Leviss' team and Bravo are currently in negotiations, but nothing has been finalized.

