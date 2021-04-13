Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are officially parents! The Vanderpump Rules stars welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, on Monday.

Brittany shared the news on Instagram alongside a sweet photo of herself and Jax cradling their newborn son.

"Yesterday, April 12th at 1:51pm, our lives changed forever in the absolute best way possible. Our beautiful son Cruz Michael Cauchi was born and we have never been more in love," she wrote. "He is the most precious gift and I am so blessed to be his Mommy. 💙 We are soooooo so happy, he is a dream come true!! 😭🥰💙- Both Mommy & Baby are doing great! 💙."

Jax shared a similar photo of his Instagram, alongside a caption about his new role as fatherhood.

"I’ve never in my life thought it was going to be like this.. it’s 10000 times better. Dad mode just kicks in," he wrote. "I don’t think I have ever been as happy as I am right now, everything else in life seems so insignificant now. I am crying just writing this message. I have the most beautiful son a man could ask for, he’s an absolute blessing from god. I just want to say how absolutely amazing my wife has been through this whole process, it has not been an easy pregnancy for her but she did an absolute amazing job all the way till the end. I have always been in awwh of Brittany but I fell in love with her all over again. She is our families rock. We are so in love 💜."

Jax and Brittany have been married since June 2019, and Lance Bass officiated the ceremony. Brittany confirmed to ET in September that she was pregnant. Back in March, she told ET she would "love" to make a baby with Jax while in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, but her husband was "all scared."

"Have you watched, like, The Walking Dead? Have you watched Colony?" Jax replied. "Have you watched these shows that go on lockdown? Somebody always gets pregnant and they can't go to the doctor and they end up, like, it's either the baby or the mother dies! It's Netflix and Hulu's fault for putting all these crazy shows on TV that make my mind go crazy."

But Brittany was much more optimistic.

"I just feel like we're gonna be OK, everybody's gonna get through this together, hopefully we can contain everything quickly, hope people stay home and wash their hands, and then we'll be just fine to have a baby," Brittany said.

In December, the two announced they were leaving Vanderpump Rules.

"The last eight years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life," Jax shared on Instagram. "Although this is difficult to share, Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules. We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors."

