Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's time on Vanderpump Rules is over.

On Friday, the couple revealed that they are leaving the Bravo reality show. Taylor has been part of the cast since 2013, while Cartwright joined during its fifth season. While Vanderpump's future is still up in the air amid the coronavirus pandemic, the pair -- who are currently expecting their first child together -- opened up about their bittersweet departure.

"The last 8 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life," Taylor wrote. "Although this is difficult to share, Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules. We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors."

He added that they will remain close to their cast and crew and thanked their fans who "have shared our journey with us and supported us through everything. We love you. Stay tuned, We can’t wait for to share what we have planned. Have a great weekend. 💟"

Cartwright also wrote a similar statement about their departure on her Instagram.

The couple's news comes almost six months after Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired from the Bravo reality series after past racist actions against Faith Stowers resurfaced. In a statement to ET at the time, Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed that Schroeder, Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni would not be returning to Vanderpump Rules.

While speaking with ET in June, Stowers also called for Taylor to be fired, saying he "probably had more terrible things to say than these two young ladies."

"He's said very, very mean things to new cast members. He did not receive me and Lala Kent very well when we first started," Stowers claimed. "He said very mean things to us as well, later on apologizing. But it seems like he continues to get away with everything he does and I'm not sure why, especially at his age. It's not like he's doing this as a young adult, as a kid and just making these little mistakes young people sometimes do." Taylor never responded to Stowers' claims.

Meanwhile, Lala Kent, who is also pregnant with her first child, also admitted to ET in September that she's unsure if she would return to the reality show after giving birth.

Kent said that she was waiting for an official "go" from production to make the decision whether to walk away or stay. The cast still has no idea when or if they'll film again.

