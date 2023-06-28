Adele has entered the Scandoval chat. The "I Drink Wine" singer took a moment during a recent performance to address the Vanderpump Rules drama, agreeing with a fan who called Tom Sandoval "trash."

While bantering with concertgoers during one of her Weekends With Adele Las Vegas residency shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, a somewhat out-of-the-loop Adele asked fans to help her get caught up on the details surrounding the cheating scandal that rocked Bravo this year. Back in March, Sandoval and Ariana Madix broke up after nearly a decade-long relationship as news broke that the former had engaged in a lengthy affair with the duo's close friend and Vanderpump Rules co-star, Raquel Leviss.

During her set, Adele turned to a fan for clarity on what exactly Sandoval does for a living.

"The other day my friend was like, 'No, they really do restaurants or something.' So is it related to the TV show, and what does the guy do that cheated?" she asked, though the fan was also in the dark. Turning to another fan for clarity, Adele asked, "Does anyone know anything about that Vanderpump stuff? What does the man do? What does that man do?"

"He's trash," the fan quipped.

"He's trash," Adele echoed, adding "I agree" as she asked for more background on Sandoval's professional role.

"He tries to sing, and he's no Adele," the fan explained.

"So it's a restaurant TV show, but he tries to sing and then cheats?" Adele clarified.

"He's on a TV show pretending to be a server. He wants to be an entertainer now, but no," the fan continued.

"Oh, OK, like most of L.A.," Adele cracked with a big smile. "Whenever I get served at a restaurant, someone tries to slide me a demo. Thanks for that. I needed that."

Sandoval, 42, first became known as a bartender at the Lisa Vanderpump-owned SUR restaurant and lounge in West Hollywood, California, during the 2013 debut of Vanderpump Rules. He has starred in all 10 seasons of the Bravo reality series, and went on to co-own the eateries TomTom and Schwartz & Sandy's along with co-star Tom Schwartz. He also performs as the lead singer of the cover band Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras. Together with Madix, Sandoval previously co-authored the mixology book, Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes From a Couple of Professional Drinkers.

According to a 2020 profile by The Hollywood Reporter, core cast members on Vanderpump Rules were said to be making about $25,000 per episode at the time.

As news of Sandoval's affair with Leviss went nuclear, countless celebrities have weighed in on the spectacle. Even Bryan Cranston elevated the fight into the realm of high art with a dramatic reading of Madix's emphatic monologue from the show's reunion special during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

Earlier this week, a source told ET that filming for Vanderpump Rules season 11 was set to pick up on Wednesday with all cast members slated to return -- except for Leviss. The same source also told ET that Leviss' team and Bravo are currently in negotiations but nothing has been finalized.

ET has reached out to Leviss' team but hasn't heard back.

On April 14, ET exclusively reported that Leviss had checked into a mental health treatment facility and had planned to do so even before her affair with Sandoval was brought to light.

Leviss' rep told ET at the time, "Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling."

After the filming the explosive reunion in March, Leviss entered the behavioral health and trauma facility. A source close to Leviss told ET at the time that "Raquel looks forward to sharing her story with the unfiltered truth when she comes out" of the facility.

Tom Sandoval Clarifies 'Bodyshaming' Comments About Ariana Madix at 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion



