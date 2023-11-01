He's the No. 1 guy in the group, and now he's hoping his bar will by the No. 1 spot on all Vander-crawls.

Jax Taylor and wife Brittany Cartwright's new business venture, Jax's Studio City, is now open on Ventura Blvd. in Los Angeles' famed San Fernando Valley. Jax and Brittany partnered with the team behind neighboring eatery Rocco's to revitalize the one-time hidden cocktail lounge.

"I think it's every guy's dream to have a bar at some point in their lives," Jax tells ET. "We were approached with this opportunity and it made sense to our family, and it's close to home and it's something that, you know, we can hopefully give to our son one day."

ET got an exclusive first look at the newly renovated space, which includes interiors inspired by the Beverly Hills Hotel, accented by leather booths, neon signs, Old Hollywood black-and-white prints and pop art commemorating one of Jax's most-memorable Vanderpump Rules moments. Outside is the "man cave," a partially covered deck designed to feel like a basement hangout, complete with nearly a dozen flatscreen TVs, picnic tables and bar games, like cornhole and darts.

"I think we're a lot more relax, chill, laidback," Brittany says of what sets Jax's apart from other Vanderpump Rules-affiliated bars, like TomTom. They plan to host viewing parties for big sports games and VPR, plus launch a series of drag shows.

In addition to custom cocktails, the spot features an extensive menu of bar food favorites, with personal touches like the long in the works (and much-hyped) Mamaw's Beer Cheese, a dip perfected by Brittany's grandmother with a secret recipe.

"The kitchen does not know the recipe," Jax reveals.

"She sent the spices herself to the bar, because she doesn't want to give away her secret recipe!" Brittany explains. "They know how to make it, but the spices are already in a container and everything. There's so many different ways you can make beer cheese, but Mamaw's is the best, so we want to keep it a secret."

Jax gives credit to Brittany for all the design details; there's also Instagram-able photo ops, including a custom mural, a "living" wall of succulents and a giant picture frame big enough to fit a group of friends. The indoor-outdoor concept came together in about three months, a much shorter timeline than the years it took Jax and Britt's one-time Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, to get their spot, Schwartz & Sandy's, open.

"I'll just say what everyone's thinking: I listen to my partners, you know what I'm saying?" Jax offers as a slight dig. "I'm just honored to be here, and I'm just, whatever they say? Sure, let's do it."

The bar seems to symbolize the couple's next chapter. They exited Vanderpump Rules after season 8 in 2020, before welcoming their son, Cruz, in April of 2021. In the years since, rumors swirled that the pair was looking to leave Los Angeles behind, possibly relocating to Brittany's home state of Kentucky. Jax's Studio City is now more reason to stay in LA.

Another reason to stay out West is the pair's rumored return to reality TV. ET learned in June that a Vanderpump Rules spinoff was going into production, with Jax, Brittany and fellow former VPR star Kristen Doute expected to participate alongside a crop of friends from their social circle. Bravo's yet to confirm anyone's casting, and Jax and Britt are mum on their involvement. However, speaking hypothetically, they say fans would get a very different version of them than the last time they saw them on the network. Jax's final scene saw him calling Vanderpump Rules "my show," shocking the show's namesake, Lisa Vanderpump, who was quick to correct him.

"We're parents now, our whole lives changed," Brittany reflects. "Whenever we had our son, the best thing that's ever happened to us. I think we needed that break for our relationship. I think Jax needed that break for just his self."

"My mental health, I needed it," he admits.

"You'll see -- maybe -- see a different side," Brittany continues. "I don't think people really thought Jax would ever be a dad, let alone married."

Jax says they have "different problems now" as husband and wife, parents and business partners.

"Obviously, things that matter now are just a lot different opposed to what used to be," he says. "But it's ben fun. It's been a great experience. I love it. We're just kinda enjoying the ride right now, you know? There's a lot going on for both of us, and we're just kind of enjoying it. We're very blessed and I’m super excited about this bar."

Jax hopes their Studio City spot is successful enough to spawn other Jax's across the city, building a bar empire they can pass down to Cruz and, hopefully, his future sibling(s). The couple is actively trying for baby No. 2, a process they've discussed on their podcast, When Reality Hits. Family's become especially important to Jax after the death of his father, Ronald Cauchi, in 2017.

"I'm gonna get all emotional thinking about it, 'cause I was thinking about that earlier when I was walking through [the bar], and I was like, I just really wish my dad could see this," he shares. "He'd be so happy. He'd be so, like, just probably glowing from ear to ear -- and I know he's watching down."

Jax remains estranged from his mother ("Doing the best I can," he says), but he and Britt remain close with her family. They also have their adopted family of friends, many from the Vanderpump universe. The extended crew -- kids included -- recently came together at a Chili's to celebrate Lala Kent's five-year sobriety "birthday."

"I kinda never felt more like normal than I did at that time, 'cause I felt like this is what my parents used to do! We used to all go to Chili's with our friends, and all the kids would play, and the parents would be sitting around, you know, talking and eating," Jax gushes. "This is the most normal that I've felt in a long time, and I really enjoyed it. When Lala said, 'We're gonna have the party at Chili's,' I'm like, finally! Yes! Something normal. Yes, this is awesome, this up our alley. We just had a really good time, and again congratulations to her."

Jax stepped into some not-so-normal territory by signing himself up for E!'s House of Villains earlier this year, a competition series that aims to find the baddest of the bunch when it comes to reality TV outlaws. He was the first to be eliminated, after a verbal takedown by Tiffany "New York" Pollard, in which she called him a demon. The reading session serves as a bit of a badge of honor.

"But I can tell you, I'm not gone for good," he teases. "There is so many twists and turns on that show, no one will ever figure out who wins that show. It's impossible."

Jax's fellow villains gave him the boot partially because he's a physical threat in the game, and partially because he talked a big game about his and Brittany's success. House of Villains features a $200K cash prize for the winner, so bragging about Brittany scoring a $2 million brand deal to Love Is Blind's Shake Chatterjee didn't exactly set him up for success.

"It started with $2 million, then it goes like $200 million?!" Brittany scoffs. "I'm like, 'Where is this money?!' I was so embarrassed."

"I was trying to explain to him how you leverage and make other decisions," Jax says in his own defense. "I was just trying to say, 'Listen, I've been doing this for 10 years'... I was just trying to help somebody out. They're new in this, like, hey, you gotta monetize this. You need to build."

"You know, the funny thing is, I go on a show called House of Villains, and I was literally given free rein to lie, cheat and steal and I just didn't wanna do it," he notes, again proving some growth has happened since he last stepped out of SUR.

House of Villains airs Thursdays on E! and Jax's Studio City is now open on Ventura Blvd.

