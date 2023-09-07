What happens when you bring together some of reality television's most infamous villains under one roof for a competition series? Chaos, scheming, and surprise guests that'll get your hairs standing on end.

On Thursday, E! released the first look at its new upcoming competition elimination series, House of Villains. Hosted by Joel McHale, the series unites 10 notorious reality "villains" from some of the most popular reality television franchises to outsmart, out-manipulate and out-scheme each other through a series of challenges in order to win a $200,000 cash prize and the title of America's Ultimate Supervillain.

Casey Durkin/E! Entertainment

The star-studded cast will see the likes of Anfisa Arkhipchenko (90 Day Finacé), The Challenge's Johnny Bananas, Shake Chatterjee from Love Is Blind, Survivor's Jonny Fairplay, Bobby Lytes, Corinne Olympios of Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise fame, Omarosa Manigault Newman, Tiffany "New York" Pollard, Vanderpump Rule alum Jax Taylor and Tanisha Thomas.

Casey Durkin/E! Entertainment

According to the show's official synopsis, each week the contestants compete in a battle-royale challenge that tests their physical, mental and emotional strength. The winner of the challenge is safe from elimination and at the end of the week one villain is sent home. It's the battle of the century as alliances are made, trusts are broken and the villains scheme their way to the top.

Casey Durkin/E! Entertainment

That much is obvious from the action-packed trailer, which introduces several villains that hail from franchises such as The Bachelor, MTV's The Challenge, Love Is Blind, Vanderpump Rules, Love & Hip-Hop, Survivor and The Bad Girls Club.

Tensions rise as the stars compete in various challenges, which include trying to melt ice blocks with their bodies, a complicated cart race and a ball-filled race against time. And what's a show without some surprise appearances? The trailer teases brief visits from Danielle Staub, Spencer Pratt and Abby Lee Miller.

Casey Durkin/E! Entertainment

But the challenges don't only come in the form of games. It seems some villains can't help but rub each other the wrong way, as seen in a clip where Pollard rails against Omarosa, calling her a "c**k sucking, c*m guzzling, Republican c**t."

"This show is gonna be really good," McHale quips in reply.

House of Villains will premiere with a 75-minute supersized episode on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on E!. The episode will also air simultaneously across Bravo, SYFY and USA.

Casey Durkin/E! Entertainment

Casey Durkin/E! Entertainment

E! Entertainment

RELATED CONTENT: