Some of reality TV's biggest villains are teaming up for a new competition series!

E!'s House of Villains will take 10 of the most iconic and infamous reality TV personalities from some of the most popular reality television franchises and place them in a house together. These notorious villains meet their match as they must outsmart, out-manipulate and out-scheme each other through a series of challenges in order to win a $200,000 cash prize and the title of "America's Ultimate Supervillain."

Each week the contestants compete in a battle-royale challenge that tests their physical, mental and emotional strength. The winner of the challenge is safe from elimination and at the end of the week, one villain is sent home. It's the battle of the century as alliances are made, trusts are broken, and the villains scheme their way to the top.

The star-studded cast will see the likes of Anfisa Arkhipchenko (90 Day Finacé), The Challenge's Johnny Bananas, Shake Chatterjee from Love is Blind, Survivor's Jonny Fairplay, Bobby Lytes, Corinne Olympios of Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise fame, Omarosa Manigault Newman, Tiffany "New York" Pollard, Vanderpump Rule alum Jax Taylor and Tanisha Thomas.

Hosted by Joel McHale, the series will premiere with a 75-minute supersized episode on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on E!. The episode will also air simultaneously across Bravo, SYFY and USA.

See a sneak peek at the series below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Chrisley Family Set for Reality TV Return as Todd and Julie Serve Prison Sentences

Why Kandi Burruss Is Not Joining Bethenny Frankel's Reality TV Strike

'Love Is Blind': Natalie Dated Another Reality TV Star After Shayne

Why Kandi Burruss Isn't a Fan of the So-Called 'Reality TV Reckoning' (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery