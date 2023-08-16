It's safe to say that Speidi are not in favor of a strike among reality TV stars. Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag poked fun at the calls for a strike from their contemporaries on Tuesday, posting a video together on Spencer's account.

"Breaking news, there's been some miscommunication out there on the internet that Heidi and I were involved in the reality TV strike," Spencer began.

"We're just unemployed," Heidi jokingly cut in.

In fact, the pair, who rose to fame on MTV's The Hills, are more than willing to fill the gap in the entertainment industry.

"We will go on any show, any network. You can treat us however you like," Spencer assured networks. "You can get us drunk, put us in hot rooms with no air conditioning. We've been in lots of them."

Heidi seemed to get in a dig at reality stars who have been highlighting the unfair conditions they claim to have been subjected to on their shows, saying of the extreme conditions, "That's just kind of the territory."

Spencer continued to distance himself from other reality stars, adding, "To all networks out there, we're available right now. We have nothing to do with any of these striking reality television characters… Anything people are complaining about, we love it. Bring it on."

In addition to their time on The Hills, Pratt and Montag also appeared on the spin-off series, The Hills: New Beginnings, and also made guest appearances on Celebrity Big Brother UK, Marriage Boot Camp, and I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here. They are currently hosting a new podcast, Speidi's 16th Minute, and are parents to sons Gunner, 5, and son Ryker, 8 months.

Calls for a strike for reality TV stars has been increasing since Hollywood practically came to a screeching halt after the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (AFTRA), which represent more than 160,000 film and television actors, officially went on strike on July 14 after they were unable to reach an agreement with major Hollywood studios and streamers by the July 12 deadline.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) went on strike in May after it failed to reach an agreement with major Hollywood studios over fair compensation.

Last month, former reality star Bethenny Frankel publicly called for a strike from reality TV stars, listing Pratt and Montag's former Hills co-star, Lauren Conrad, in her plea.

"From @snooki to @laurenconrad to @kaitlynbristowe to myself, reality tv has generated millions of dollars and entertained people GLOBALLY and my name and likeness and content are used for years to come for free on episodes where I was paid peanuts for my work. Critics will say that actors have 'talent' which is what studios pay for: in fact, studios pay for advertisers and advertisers pay for the purchasers of the household aka women. And what gets women? Reality tv," Frankel wrote. "Just because talent signs their life away doesn’t make exploitation correct."

