‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor Shares Pain of Wishing His Late Father Could Attend His Upcoming Wedding

Just days after proposing to his girlfriend and Vanderpump Rules costar Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor has expressed his heartache at knowing that his late father, Ronald Cauchi, won’t be present at their nuptials.

The reality star took to Instagram on Monday to remember his late dad -- who passed away from esophageal cancer six months ago -- on what would have been his 62nd birthday.

“My only wish is that you could see me and Brittany on our wedding day, and meet your grandchildren, but I know you will be with me in spirit and help guide me the rest of my life,” Taylor captioned a photo taken with his dad at what appears to be a sporting event. “I love you dad ... until we see each other again, keep the fireball ready and the redwing game on, I’ll see you soon. Cheers pop 🥃👨🏻✝️.”

The moving words were preceded with Taylor wishing his dad a happy birthday and declaring his new goal to be just like him.

"Happy birthday to my angel in the sky, I love you so much dad and I miss you more and more each day," Taylor wrote. "Since you have left you have changed me in so many ways, thank you for being my father.”



“My new goal in life is to be exactly the man you are to your family,” he continued. “Jenny and I are still getting messages from your friends on what an incredible man you are. I am so f***ing proud to be your son dad.”

Cartwright revealed the engagement on Thursday, after Taylor reportedly proposed with a $70,000 ring in Malibu, California.

"Omg omg!!!!!!!! We are ENGAGED! What a way to start our summer and season 7!!" Cartwright shared on Instagram, along with pics of her ring and groom-to-be. "I am so happy, so in love, and so beyond excited for this next chapter of our lives! I can't wait for all of you to see how he proposed! I am the happiest girl ever right now. Love can win #PumpRules."

“Absolutely the best moment in my life.. 🤗💍 w/ @brittany,” Taylor added on his own Instagram account.

