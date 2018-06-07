'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Are Engaged!

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are engaged!

The Vanderpump Rules stars revealed the big news on Thursday night in two sweet Instagram posts, showing off a huge rock of a diamond ring that Taylor gave Cartwright during a date night in Malibu.

"Omg omg!!!!!!!! We are ENGAGED!" Cartwright wrote on her Instagram account. "What a way to start our summer and season 7!! I am so happy, so in love, and so beyond excited for this next chapter of our lives! I can’t wait for all of you to see how he proposed! I am the happiest girl ever right now. 💝👑 love can win 💝💝 #PumpRules thank you @kylechandesign this ring is gorgeous!!!"

Taylor posted an identical photo on his Instagram page and was no less excited that Cartwright said an enthusiastic "YES!"

"She said yes!!! I can’t wait for y’all to see how this happened next season!!!" he captioned the pic. "I am marrying the woman of my dreams and I could not be happier!! 💍 make sure y’all tune in season 7 to see how this unfolded."

It's quite a reversal after the events of season 6 on Vanderpump Rules, particularly for Taylor. First, he nearly drowned at Big Bear Lake. He quit his job as a bartender at SUR in a huff. Oh yeah, and he also broke up with Cartwright on the show, despite allegedly cheating with another castmember.

Then again, there was speculation last year that an engagement might be in the works. ET asked the couple in December whether or not they had plans to tie the knot or start a family together.

"I'd like to do it the traditional way, where you're married," Cartwright said, to which Taylor replied, "Whatever she wants."

Looks like season 7 is going to be interesting!

For more on the couple's rollercoaster romance, watch the video below.

