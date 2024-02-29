Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are taking time apart.

On Thursday, a source confirmed to ET that the Vanderpump Rules alums are separated, but not getting divorced.

Brittany also confirmed their separation on the latest episode of her and Jax's When Reality Hits podcast. At the end of the episode, Brittany shared the news.

"Me and Jax are going through stuff. ... We're going through parenting stuff that is hard," she shares.

"We're going to get into something serious really fast, because so many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I, and our relationship and I just think it's important to be real and honest with you guys, 'cause our life is definitely, we've shared so much of our life with you guys," she began. "So, I don't want it to seem like I'm lying or anything like that, so I think that it's important for me to say this. I know on my last podcast I alluded to many marriages go through rocky times, so with all the speculation online and stories running rampant."

She adds, "I wanted to be transparent with you guys. Yes, marriages -- in general -- are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year in mine this last year. Jax and I are taking time apart, and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health. I won't get into too many details right now, because this is still very hard to talk about and I'm taking things one day at a time. I don't know what the future holds, but right now, my focus is on being the best mom for Cruz. I love you guys, pray for us and everything will be just fine."

Brittany, 35, and Jax, 44, tied the knot in 2019. The couple welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Cruz, in April 2021.

In November, ET spoke with the pair during the preview of their Los Angeles bar, Jax's Studio City, where they opened up about their new chapter and breaking away from the VPR name.

"We're parents now, our whole lives changed," Brittany said. "Whenever we had our son, the best thing that's ever happened to us. I think we needed that break for our relationship. I think Jax needed that break for just his self."

"My mental health, I needed it," he admitted.

"You'll see -- maybe -- see a different side," Brittany added. "I don't think people really thought Jax would ever be a dad, let alone married."

Jax and Brittany's latest chapter will be highlighted during the premiere season of the VPR spinoff, The Valley, which premieres on Bravo March 19.

