Lala Kent proudly showcased her baby bump on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy in a form-fitting black maternity outfit.

Andy couldn't contain his excitement as he welcomed her onto the show, urging Lala to stand up and show off her bump. With a hand placed over her belly, the Bravo host shared in her joy, congratulating Lala on the exciting news.

"I am so happy for you. This is great news. Everybody is so happy for you," Andy exclaimed, expressing the sentiments of many fans.

During their conversation, Andy broached the topic of Lala's former Vanderpump Rules castmates, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, who recently announced their separation. Lala, a close friend of Brittany's, revealed that while she knew about the troubles in their relationship, she always advocated for Brittany's happiness.

Bravo

"I mean, she is one of my dearest friends, so I obviously knew. But things were not great and I told her, 'I support you.' But I always say, 'Leave him!'" Lala shared, her concern evident in her voice.

Addressing speculation surrounding Jax and Brittany's split, Andy mentioned fan theories about it being a publicity stunt for their upcoming reality series, The Valley. Lala swiftly dismissed such notions, quipping, "They don't need any help with that. They are all a hot mess."

Further delving into personal matters, Andy inquired about Lala's relationship with her ex-fiancé, Randall Emmett, with whom she shares a daughter, Ocean. Lala candidly shared that while her focus remains on parenting Ocean, her relationship with Randall is complex.

"It's very strange because unless it has to do with Ocean, he's like so out of my mind," Lala admitted, hinting at the challenges of co-parenting. She described their interactions as sporadic, with Randall popping in occasionally, only to be swiftly dismissed.

Lala welcomed her daughter, Ocean, with her ex in March 2021. Nine months later, they called off their three-year engagement. The relationship imploded shortly after an alleged physical fight, and Lala claimed that Emmett had repeatedly cheated on her. They subsequently faced off in a contentious custody battle.

Sunday's surprise announcement on Instagram revealed Lala's joyous news of expecting her second child, conceived through a sperm donor. In a heartwarming post featuring Ocean, Lala proudly displayed her growing pregnancy belly, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the reality star.

Lala first revealed back in January that she was working to have a second child via IUI during an interview with Cosmopolitan.

"When I had my life go in a very different direction, I knew I wanted more kids," she told the publication. "It was such a strange thing that was happening because everyone would tell me, 'You're going to find somebody.' And I got to thinking, 'Why does my wanting more children need to involve another person?'"

By discussing her journey, Lala said she hoped to destigmatize IUI, or intrauterine insemination, a process by which sperm is placed directly in the uterus.

"I will not gamble on me having my child," she said. "I just don't think that finding a partner and falling in love with someone has anything to do with bringing a child into the world."

RELATED CONTENT: