Lala Kent is throwing some accusations Tom Sandoval's way. On Tuesday's episode of Vanderpump Rules, the group spent time in Tahoe, their first trip since Tom's cheating scandal with Rachel Leviss, and things were not smooth sailing for much of the vacation.

Throughout the episode, Scheana Shay struggled with whether or not to move forward with Tom against Ariana Madix's wishes, while Lala was hung up on her former pal's hypocrisy in the wake of Scandoval.

During a boating outing, Lala decided to confront Tom about an interview he gave just before his cheating scandal in which he accused her of having "douchey energy" and bemoaned that she wasn't real on the show.

"I did lie about a seven-month relationship. Lala lied for a few years of a six-year relationship," Tom told the cameras, alluding to Lala's tumultuous romance with Randall Emmett. "We both lied. We're both liars. I think in this instance we maybe just call this a wash."

Lala disagreed, telling Tom, "You don't get to talk to me about my past... I do get to talk about [your past] because you looked at me in my eyes and told me that I needed to be real when you were doing what you were doing. That is f**ked up."

Tom didn't let it go, telling Lala, "It was six years of... all of us were really putting our f**king lives out there and you are not."

"You're insane!" she screamed back. "I felt bad for you for five f**king seconds and now you're proving to me that you are terrifying... You will not allow me to evolve and yet this happened four months ago and I'm allowing you to evolve."

Amid the fight, Lala revealed that she was "triggered" by a comment Rachel made during the reunion, in which she lamented, "If I don't fall in line with Sandoval I'll have nobody."

"You isolate, you groom... I don't know you? I think I know you real well," Lala yelled at Tom, who denied her accusations. "I don't want to know you. You're scary."

Lala stormed off, telling Ally Lewber, "I wanted one f**king thing to have happened, for him to look at me and say, 'I'm sorry I did that. I f**ked up.' And instead he wants to bring up my whole f**king past?"

Scheana was quick to come to Lala's defense, explaining to Tom why she was upset. That managed to get through to him, as he told the cameras, "I see how it is hypocritical for me to tell her to be real when I was hiding a seven-month affair."

That prompted him to apologize to Lala and tell her, "I don't want to be this way around you. I really appreciate you. It means a lot to me. These past couple days have really meant a lot to me. It's changed a lot of what I think about you."

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays on Bravo.

RELATED CONTENT: