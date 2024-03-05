Things are not good as gold for Scheana Shay and Tom Sandoval.

ET has your exclusive first look at Tuesday's all-new episode of Vanderpump Rules, which picks up with the crew in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Sandoval's put together a guided meditation exercise for his (mostly estranged) friends -- bestie Tom Schwartz, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Ally Lewber, Scheana and her husband, Brock Davies -- at their rental house.

It's a way for them all to, hopefully, begin to move forward from the aftermath of Scandoval, the scandal that played out starting in March of last year, when it came to light Sandoval had carried on an affair with then-castmate Rachel (née Raquel) Leviss behind the back of his partner of nearly a decade, Scheana's BFF Ariana Madix. Ariana and her business partner, Katie Maloney, opted out of joining the retreat.

"This practice here is to help put yourself back together so you feel whole," the instructor tells the group, asking them to partner up with whomever is seated next to them for the next segment of their class. For Scheana, that means Sandoval; Brock instead joins couple James and Ally to form a trio, despite Scheana's ask that he be a tripod with her and Sandoval.

"This is the longest I've ever gone in 15 years of friendship with Sandoval in not speaking to him or seeing him," Scheana shares in a confessional. He was her original connection to the group when Vanderpump Rules premiered in 2013.

"I'm still holding onto anger, resentment and hatred inside of me," she adds. "So I'm not ready to f**king meditate and breathe together. Like, no, no, no."

Each of the groups sits back to back as the instructor narrates the purpose of the practice.

"So right now, talk to the people behind you and just kind of figure out what they need," she says. "Do you need me to back off? Do you need more pressure?"

Murmurs of feeling "good" and "balanced" come from the other pairings, while Scheana appears stiff against Sandoval.

"It's fine," Scheana curtly repeats when Sandoval checks in on her. Watch the awkward encounter play out here:

"I don't want anybody to hold back," the instructor continues. "If you're feeling like you're just saying, yes, you're OK, because you're used to saying that in your life, or you're used to walking on eggshells around another person, this is when you practice some assertiveness and you tell them that you actually..."

Scheana wipes away a tear and cuts off the instructor, announcing she's "not OK" as she pulls away from Sandoval's back.

"I just need a minute, I'm sorry," Scheana says through tears as she storms off into the house, declaring, "I still f**king hate you."

It's not a shock that Scheana felt this way in the moment. At the season 11 premiere party in January, she told ET it took shooting the entire season for her to get what she needed out of filming and, seemingly, Sandoval.

"You'll see that whole progression and everything, but it was really difficult," she teased. "It was honestly the most difficult season I've ever filmed. A lot of tears, a lot of finger guns and yelling. I think this was honestly the most I've ever been in a super-tease because I raised my voice for the first time in a long time, several times."

"It was a long season to get to where everyone is," she said. "At the end of the day, we're on the show together, we have a lot of mutual friends we are in a lot of the same places, but it's never going to be the same."

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Episodes stream next day on Peacock.

