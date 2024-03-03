'Vanderpump Rules' Star Lala Kent Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Congratulations are in order -- Lala Kent is expecting her second child!

The Vanderpump Rules star took to Instagram on Sunday to share the news that she's pregnant after previously revealing she was undergoing IUI treatments to conceive.

"I’m expanding my pod," Lala captioned a black-and-white photo showing her burgeoning baby bump and her beaming 2-year-old daughter, Ocean.

Lala added in her caption, "Cheers to a new addition to my little family."

Lala first revealed back in January that she was working to have a second child via IUI during an interview with Cosmopolitan.

"When I had my life go in a very different direction, I knew I wanted more kids," she told the publication. "It was such a strange thing that was happening because everyone would tell me, 'You're going to find somebody.' And I got to thinking, 'Why does my wanting more children need to involve another person?'"

By discussing her journey, Lala said she hoped to destigmatize IUI, or intrauterine insemination, a process by which sperm is placed directly in the uterus.

"I will not gamble on me having my child," she said. "I just don't think that finding a partner and falling in love with someone has anything to do with bringing a child into the world."

Lala welcomed her daughter, Ocean, with her ex, Randall Emmett, in March 2021. Nine months later, they called off their three-year engagement. The relationship imploded shortly after an alleged physical fight, and Lala claimed that Emmett had repeatedly cheated on her. They subsequently faced off in a contentious custody battle.

On the season 11 premiere of Vanderpump Rules, which aired on Jan. 30, the reality star discussed how she and her ex are working to divide time with and responsibility of their little girl.

"My ultimate goal with custody is just looking out for the well-being of Ocean. His biggest thing is, 'I don't want to give her full legal because that would mean she could put Ocean on Vanderpump Rules, but I'll give her final say on education and health,'" Lala said in a confessional. "I'm like, 'Well, that's all I f**king want! I don't give a s**t about putting her on Vanderpump Rules.'"

During a conversation with her mom, Lala discussed the "trauma" she's experienced before admitting in a confessional, saying, "I just cry all the time. And I know that that time will end, but in order for me to heal and be soft and be a good role model for my kid, I gotta go through the emotions or else everyone around me is f**ked."

