Rachel Leviss just filed a lawsuit against Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix in the wake of the fallout over Scandoval, claiming that the ordeal turned her into "one of the most hated women in America."

According to multiple reports, Leviss is suing the former Vanderpump Rules stars for revenge porn, eavesdropping and invasion of privacy. She claims that "'Scandoval' captured the public's attention in a massive way, went completely viral, and injected new life into Vanderpump Rules."

The court documents, obtained by Deadline, state that Scandoval "also caused mayhem" in her life, which culminated in "months-long in-patient treatment at a mental health facility and her departure from the show."

"Fomented by Bravo and Evolution in conjunction with the cast, Leviss was subjected to a public skewering with little precedent and became, without an exaggeration, one of the most hated women in America," the court documents state.

As for her revenge porn, eavesdropping and invasion of privacy claims, Leviss is referring to claims that Sandoval secretly recorded "sexually explicit videos" of her that were then leaked publicly. It had been public knowledge that Madix discovered a secretly taped FaceTime call Sandoval had with Leviss. It's the FaceTime call Madix found on his phone, and it's what ultimately set off the bomb that became known as Scandoval.

Sandoval and Madix began dating in 2013, but they called it quits back in March, which is around the same time news broke of Sandoval's months-long affair with Leviss. But according to the 19-page lawsuit, Leviss now claims that what fans saw during the explosive season 10 of the Bravo hit series is not all that went down.

She claims that "lost in the mix was that Leviss was a victim of the predatory and dishonest behavior of an older man, who recorded sexually explicit videos of her without her knowledge or consent, which were then distributed, disseminated, and discussed publicly by a scorned woman seeking vengeance, catalyzing the scandal."

She's suing to have all copies destroyed and an injunction so that they're never again seen by anyone.

"It is clear that Bravo deliberately sacrificed Leviss for the sake of its commercial interest from its refusal to allow her the opportunity to tell her side of the story and defend herself, which she repeatedly begged for permission to do," Leviss claims in her suit.

Leviss also claims that, "to make matters worse, [she] was misled by Bravo and [producers] Evolution [Media] into believing that she was contractually barred from speaking out about her mistreatment." She claims that, as a result, "she suffered in silence as Bravo and Evolution watched viewership explode, and the rest of the cast enjoyed unseen levels of public recognition and professional opportunity."

This is the second lawsuit involving the embattled trio. Back in January, Madix sued Sandoval in hopes of getting the court to make him put the home they bought in 2019 up for sale.

The reason why she wants a clean break from the house they co-own? Scandoval.

