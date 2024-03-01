Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s issues are longstanding.

Amid news of their separation, a source tells ET, "Jax and Brittany have been having relationship issues for a long time. They are trying to figure things out and need space from each other in order to do so. They want to do what’s best for their family."

Importantly, the source emphasized that the couple's difficulties are not fabricated for attention or publicity as they prepare to launch of their upcoming Vanderpump Rules spinoff, The Valley.

"They aren't in a place where they would fake a break up for attention or press," the source notes. "They are genuinely going through a hard time."

Cartwright, 35, confirmed the separation on the latest episode of the couple's podcast When Reality Hits. In a heartfelt moment, she shared, "Me and Jax are going through stuff. ... We're going through parenting stuff that is hard."

Cartwright stressed the importance of honesty with their audience, acknowledging the rumors circulating online and opting to be transparent about their situation.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their son Cruz in April 2021, emphasized that they are not pursuing divorce while they are separated.

Taylor, 44, clarified to Page Six that despite the separation, they are still residing together in their home. He mentioned that although Cartwright had briefly moved out, she has since returned, indicating a dynamic situation.

"We’re together. We’re living in our home right now," he told the outlet. "She was in a house for a while, but yeah, she’s back now."

In November, ET spoke with the pair during the preview of their Los Angeles bar, Jax's Studio City, where they opened up about their new chapter and breaking away from the VPR name.

"We're parents now, our whole lives changed," Brittany said. "Whenever we had our son, the best thing that's ever happened to us. I think we needed that break for our relationship. I think Jax needed that break for just his self."

"My mental health, I needed it," he admitted.

"You'll see -- maybe -- see a different side," Brittany added. "I don't think people really thought Jax would ever be a dad, let alone married."

Jax and Brittany's latest chapter will be highlighted during the premiere season of The Valley, which premieres on Bravo March 19.

