The Real Housewives of New York City season 15 cast is "really up and coming!"

After a riveting reboot and a surge in viewership, Bravo's iconic reality series is gearing up for another season with an exciting announcement: the full reboot cast is set to return.

The lineup for season 15 will include Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassah, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield. The show promises fans a continuation of the drama, glamour and authenticity that have made it a beloved staple in the reality TV landscape.

The decision to bring back the entire cast follows the success of season 14, which saw a notable uptick in ratings, particularly in the coveted 18-49 demographic. The July 2023 premiere episode marked a milestone as the most-watched RHONY installment in three years, reaffirming the enduring appeal of the Housewives franchise.

The network made the announcement on Thursday with a cute video showcasing the cast calling one another to announce season 15.

Season 14 was a groundbreaking chapter for RHONY, serving as Bravo's first-ever reboot of a Housewives series. With an all-new cast injected into the mix, the network aimed to rejuvenate a show that had reached a plateau after 13 seasons with a relatively consistent ensemble.

The season 14 reunion provided a platform for the cast to confront and resolve lingering conflicts. Tensions flared as accusations flew, with Ubah calling out Jenna for alleged inauthenticity, Jessel addressing rumors about her marriage, and Erin and Sai delving into the roots of their ongoing feud.

The reunion showcased moments of vulnerability as the housewives shared personal struggles and insecurities, from Sai's relationship with her mother to Brynn's fears about motherhood and revelations about her childhood.

Andy Cohen, the executive producer and host of Watch What Happens Live, emphasized the importance of authenticity and connection in selecting the cast members during a live taping at BravoCon 2022.

"We were looking for a group of friends who were actually connected. Women with interesting jobs -- we have Brooklyn, Tribeca, all over town," Cohen explained. "Really cool jobs, fashion, PR, model, influencer, all different types. Their energy and humor is great."

