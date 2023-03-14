Eye for style! Erin Lichy is joining season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York City as one of the seven new cast members, and she’s excited to add reality television star to her already impressive resume.

“Entering into unchartered territory, while challenging, has been fulfilling in ways I never would have expected. Having the ability to portray my version of NYC has been truly very rewarding,” Lichy tells ET of the filming process.

And her version of Manhattan encompasses all that the city has to offer, even inspiring her career as a top realtor for The Eklund Gomes team of Douglas Elliman and the owner of her design firm, Homegirl.

“When I joined the Eklund Gomes team at Douglas Elliman four years ago, I worked with many high net worth clients. A lot of those clients had used architects and designers to renovate their spaces, some of which ended up hurting the sale because the spaces were not designed with the future market in mind,” she explains.

After noticing this, Lichy decided to create her own design and renovation firm that helps with every step of the home process, including designing spaces with upcoming demographics in mind.

“I have a rich, modern design style, where I incorporate color and elements of nostalgia. … Walking around historic areas of Manhattan and looking at the ornate details and designs created so many years ago, juxtaposed against modernist architecture, to me, is everything,” she says.

When she’s not busy helping people sell, design, and nurture their homes, the entrepreneur is taking care of her three children, Levi, 8, Layla, 5, and Elijah, 3, whom she shares with husband Abraham Lichy.

“I try to be there for the important things, like school events and major moments, but most importantly, I have worked on really being present when I'm with the family. … Sometimes I just have to miss the bedtime routine and I've learned not to beat myself up over it like I used to,” she notes.

During that quality time, the design expert makes sure to teach her kids valuable life lessons to help instill a strong work ethic within them as they grow up.

“First and foremost, be kind to all. There is nothing worse than working with someone who is rude and difficult to work with. Second, if you want something, nothing will stand in your way to get it! You have to keep pushing through, even when things are hard and the biggest tool is always your mindset. With the right mindset and tenacity, you can get wherever you intend to go,” Lichy advises.

