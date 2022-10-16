'The Real Housewives of New York City': Meet the All-New Cast Members

Bravo is headed back to the social circles of the Big Apple for an all-new season of The Real Housewives of New York City -- featuring an entirely new cast!

News of the brand new cast first broke during a live taping of Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen at BravoCon 2022 on Sunday, when the new RHONY housewives walked out onto the stage and surprised fans in attendance.

As the upcoming season of the show features an entirely new ensemble of Housewives who fans will be seeing for the first time, Bravo is giving fans an introduction to all the new faces and the worlds of fashion, real estate, entertainment and philanthropy in which they operate.

Sai De Silva

Sai De Silva is the creative director of Scout the City, a lifestyle and fashion blog that "chronicles Sai’s adventures of chic parenting, from her home in Brooklyn where she resides with husband David Craig and their two children, London and Rio," as Bravo explains.

Ubah Hassan

A Somalian model and philanthropist, Ubah Hassan immigrated to Seattle when she was a child, and later moved to Canada, where she was discovered by a photographer in a park, and soon signed to a modeling agency. Later, she moved to New York City, which she now calls home. She continued modeling and became an entrepreneur, founding Ubah Hot, a hot sauce company she's worked to build from the ground up.

Erin Dana Lichy

As introduced by Bravo, Erin Dana Lichy is "a funny, confident and candid New Yorker, raised in Manhattan as one of five children in a close-knit Israeli family." She began her career in real estate when she was 19, and now runs her own home renovation and design firm, Homegirl. She is married to Abraham Lichy, attorney and owner of Lichy Law. The pair share three children in their home in Tribeca.

Jenna Lyons

Jenna Lyons is the founder and CEO of the beauty and cosmetics brand LoveSeen. She formerly served as the president and executive creative director of J.Crew Group and is credited with being instrumental in the brand's unprecedented rise in fame and cultural relevance. Lyons lives in NYC with her son, Beckett.

Lizzy Savetsky

Originally from Fort Worth, Texas, Lizzy Savetsky first moved to the Big Apple for college, and later returned to make the city her permanent home, along with her husband, plastic surgeon Dr. Ira Savetsky, and their three kids. Bravo says that Savetsky is a digital influencer and activist who "uses her platform to express her style, educate others on her deep-rooted beliefs and hosts the Instagram show 'Bashert,' where she is setting out to help Jewish singles find love."

Jessel Taank

Jessel Taank -- who is of British-Indian descent -- tied the knot with financier Pavit Randhawa in 2014, and they share twin boys. Bravo praised Taank as an "outgoing and unreserved fashion publicist and brand consultant, known for thinking outside the box."

Brynn Whitfield

As Bravo announced, Brynn Whitfield comes from a small town in the Midwest, where she "was raised by her grandmother who taught her invaluable lessons about navigating life, owning her narrative as a bi-racial woman and the true meaning of hard work." Whitfield is a brand marketing and communications professional, who also loves interior design, fashion, and hosting dinner parties in her West Village apartment.

RHONY ended abruptly last year at the end of season 13, without the usual reunion to close things out. Cohen announced earlier this year that the series would get something of a reboot for season 14, with new Housewives.

For more info on the previous RHONY crew, check out the video below!

Dorinda Medley on Her 'RHUGT' Feud With Vicki Gunvalson and That 'RHONY' Reboot (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT:

Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan's New 'RHONY' Spin-Off Show Revealed

Jill Zarin: 'RHONY: Legacy' Could Be 'Very Ugly' After 'RHUGT' Drama

Eboni K. Williams Says 'RHONY' Cast Refused to Negotiate About Series

Leah McSweeney on How 'RHONY' 'Healed Some Wounds' and What's Next

Luann de Lesseps Shuts Down Reports She's Done With RHONY (Exclusive)