Jessel Taank might be new to The Real Housewives of New York City but she’s already making headlines.

After Page Six reported that the fashion publicist was seen vomiting on the red carpet at the RHONY season 14 premiere party on Wednesday, July 12, Taank took to social media to assure fans it wasn’t due to alcohol.

"I wish I was drunk!!" the mother of two commented on Page Six’s Instagram post about the story. "Unfortunately just a stomach bug guys … nothing to see here."

Jessel Taank attends Bravo's 'The Real Housewives Of New York City' season 14 premiere at The Rainbow Room on July 12, 2023 in New York City. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Taank wasn’t the only one in her family who caught a stomach virus this week. On Thursday, she shared a photo on her Instagram Story of her husband, Pavit Randhawa, holding one of their sons saying they both had also come down with the illness. Taank and Randhawa share two-year-old twin boys, Kai and Rio.

"I left the boys in Greece for the RHONY premiere and we ALL got a stomach bug," she wrote alongside the photo. "So glad these lil guys are feeling better today 😘."

Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Sai De Silva, Andy Cohen, Jessel Taank, Jenna Lyons and Brynn Whitfield attend 'The Real Housewives Of New York City' season 14 premiere at The Rainbow Room on July 12, 2023 in New York City. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Although she wasn’t feeling well, Taank was still able to take photos on the red carpet with her co-stars, Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons and Brynn Whitfield.

Taank recently spoke to ET about joining the iconic franchise, saying, "I think this franchise is so beloved. Thirteen years of fans investing in these women, it's a long time and so, I get sort of that initial, like, 'Oh my gosh! Shock, horror! A completely new cast?!' But, look: I'm 100 percent certain that they're gonna fall in love with us."

"It’s so current, it’s so, sort of, of the moment," the fashion publicist, who is the first Indian 'Wife in the franchise, continues. "We're so new and fresh and we're bringing energy and conversation that, honestly, has not been seen before."

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York City premieres Sunday, July 16, on Bravo.

