Wedding bells are ringing for Real Housewives of New York City alum Kelly Bensimon and financer Scott Litner. The duo got engaged over the Fourth of July weekend in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin -- a childhood destination for the reality star.

"Scott is my missing piece," Bensimon told ET in an exclusive statement. "It's so nice to be with someone that my friends and family all adore."

Before her relationship with Litner, Bensimon was married to photographer Gilles Bensimon from 1997 to 2006. The exes share two daughters -- Sea, 25, and Teddy, 23.

Bensimon and Litner have been in a relationship for a year and have kept their romance mostly private. After popping the question, Litner escorted Bensimon to the premiere event for Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, which was held on July 9 at NYC's Ascent Lounge.

The Bravo event saw appearances from fellow RHONY alums Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and Dorinda Medley.

Bensimon will also return to the Real Housewives franchise with her upcoming appearance on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy.

The ladies filmed in St. Barts at the same home as the Real Housewives of New York City season 5 cast trip, noticeably without Jill Zarin and Bethenny Frankel. A premiere date will be announced at a later time.

