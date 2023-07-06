The band is getting back together. ET has learned The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga have been asked back for season 14 of the Bravo reality show.

In fact, the entire cast from season 13 -- which includes Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda -- have all been given offers to return for the new season. Jackie Goldschneider and Jenn Fessler, who were featured as friends of the housewives, will also return.

Filming is expected to begin later this summer once deals have been signed and finalized.

Bravo declined to comment.

News of RHONJ returning with its core cast intact comes weeks after the conclusion of the explosive three-part season 13 reunion special, which featured a dramatic storm-off by a tearful Teresa as she and the Gorgas continued to feud amid years of misunderstandings, strained relationships, skipped weddings and failed attempts at reconciliation.

In the tense final hour of the RHONJ reunion, which was taped in April, tensions ran high between Teresa and her brother Joe Gorga, as well as between Teresa and sister-in-law Melissa, and Joe and Teresa's husband, Louis Ruelas. The dramatics continued to heighten as Teresa and Joe continued to fight, until Teresa stormed off the set in tears and eventually returned once things calmed down.

Andy Cohen addressed in an interview on The Elvis Duran Show speculation that RHONJ was going on a bit of a break following the end of season 13.

“It's not really on pause. That was a little blown up. We always take a break between seasons and then suddenly it made it look like we were in the middle of production and we shut the cameras down," he said in June after admitting the franchise was "at a crossroads" in an earlier interview. "All it is is, we're taking a second between seasons."

He acknowledged that the reunion played a big part in why. "When you see Part 3 of the reunion, you'll say, 'Oh I understand why they're taking a second,'" Cohen said. "That was a bloodbath, let's take a minute and let everyone catch their breath before we send cameras in. And that's me saying something; typically you would send cameras in the next day, but it was too hot. Too hot to handle."

