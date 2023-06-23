Melissa Gorga and her husband, Joe, celebrated their daughter's high school graduation by getting nostalgic.

The couple took to their Instagram accounts on Thursday and posted photos alongside a proud Antonia in her white cap and gown to go with her matching white dress. While it's a big milestone for Antonia, Melissa can't help but still think of her recent high school grad as her baby girl.

"I will NEVER not see you with an oversized bow and a gigantic tutu.💞," Melissa captioned her post. "Spread your wings and fly my girl I love you more than you know♥️🙏🏼 @antoniagorgaa."

Melissa's photos also included the couple's two other kids -- 13-year-old Joey and 15-year-old Gino -- as well as throwback photos of Antonia as a child. Not to be outdone, Joe also traveled down memory lane in honoring his girl's latest feat.

"Just yesterday I was changing your your diapers @antoniagorgaa _. #daughter #loveofmylife #graduated #graduation," he captioned the post.

During the graduation ceremony, Joe also took the opportunity to roast his two teenage sons, posting a video on his Instagram Story showing the boys asleep as the ceremony carried on.

Also on Thursday, Teresa Giudice attended her daughter, Gabriella's, high school graduation. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star announced back in May that Gabriella would be attending the University of Michigan.

By the way, fans were quick to notice that, for Antonia's graduation ceremony, Melissa wore an eerily similar outfit like the one Teresa wore for daughter Gia's graduation from Rutgers University.

As fans know all too well by now, Melissa and Teresa aren't exactly on good terms. Drama aside, congrats to all!

