'RHONJ' Stars Melissa and Joe Gorga Celebrate Daughter Antonia's High School Graduation
'RHONJ's Teresa Giudice Reveals Where She Stands With Joe and Me…
Morgan Wallen's Son Hospitalized After His Mom's Dog Bites Him
Stepson of Missing Titanic Sub Billionaire Responds to Cardi B's…
Stepson of Titanic Sub Victim Shares Alleged DM From Travis Bark…
Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Welcome First Child Together
Titanic Submersible Vessel: Latest Update on the Missing Tourists
'AJLT' Cast Reacts to Kim Cattrall's Return as Samantha Jones (E…
How Bruce Willis Was Honored on First Father's Day as a Grandfat…
Orlando Bloom Gets Real About Katy Perry Relationship Challenge
James Cameron Breaks Silence on Missing Submersible and Compares…
All 5 Passengers Aboard Titanic Sub Confirmed Dead: Who Were The…
'And Just Like That' Season 2: New Trailer and Everything We Kno…
Blake Shelton Reacts to Reba McEntire Replacing Him on 'The Voic…
‘The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks’ | Headline-M…
Why Kim Kardashian’s Calling Sister Kourtney 'Shady'
'Yellowstone:' Taylor Sheridan Reacts to Kevin Costner Quitting …
Sara Ramirez Reacts to Che's Husband Reveal on 'AJLT' Season 2 (…
James Cameron Takes Viewers Through Titanic Deep Dive (Flashback)
Why Sarah Jessica Parker Is 'Thrilled' About Kim Cattrall 'And J…
Melissa Gorga and her husband, Joe, celebrated their daughter's high school graduation by getting nostalgic.
The couple took to their Instagram accounts on Thursday and posted photos alongside a proud Antonia in her white cap and gown to go with her matching white dress. While it's a big milestone for Antonia, Melissa can't help but still think of her recent high school grad as her baby girl.
"I will NEVER not see you with an oversized bow and a gigantic tutu.💞," Melissa captioned her post. "Spread your wings and fly my girl I love you more than you know♥️🙏🏼 @antoniagorgaa."
Melissa's photos also included the couple's two other kids -- 13-year-old Joey and 15-year-old Gino -- as well as throwback photos of Antonia as a child. Not to be outdone, Joe also traveled down memory lane in honoring his girl's latest feat.
"Just yesterday I was changing your your diapers @antoniagorgaa _. #daughter #loveofmylife #graduated #graduation," he captioned the post.
During the graduation ceremony, Joe also took the opportunity to roast his two teenage sons, posting a video on his Instagram Story showing the boys asleep as the ceremony carried on.
Also on Thursday, Teresa Giudice attended her daughter, Gabriella's, high school graduation. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star announced back in May that Gabriella would be attending the University of Michigan.
By the way, fans were quick to notice that, for Antonia's graduation ceremony, Melissa wore an eerily similar outfit like the one Teresa wore for daughter Gia's graduation from Rutgers University.
As fans know all too well by now, Melissa and Teresa aren't exactly on good terms. Drama aside, congrats to all!
RELATED CONTENT:
How the Explosive 'RHONJ' Reunion Ended After Dramatic Storm-Off
Joe Gorga Reacts to Teresa Giudice's Claim He Got Her Sent to Prison
'RHONJ' Reunion: Teresa Storms Off After Gia Calls Out Joe for 'Lies'
Related Gallery