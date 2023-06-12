It wouldn't be a Real Housewives reunion without a walk-off!

Teresa Giudice delivers that moment at The Real Housewives of New Jersey's season 13 reunion, in ET's fiery first look at Tuesday night's explosive conclusion to the three-part special. In the sneak peek, Teresa calls up her daughter, Gia Giudice, to clear the air on something Teresa's brother, Joe Gorga, claimed during the season: that Gia told him the family believes he can "do better" than his wife, Teresa's RHONJ co-star, Melissa Gorga. The siblings fell out over the course of the season, as Joe and Melissa claimed Teresa and her now-husband, Louie Ruelas, wanted to drive them to divorce. The Gorgas opted out of attending Teresa and Louie's nuptials, after a cheating rumor about Melissa circulated within the cast; Melissa blamed Teresa for bringing the allegation on camera. Teresa's denied any wrongdoing.

Housewives executive producer/reunion host Andy Cohen takes over the phone call, as Melissa whispers to Joe, "Leave it alone. Don't even comment. Just let her say it."

"The question is, whether you told your uncle that he can do better than Melissa," Andy prompts of Gia, 22.

"I called him regarding the wedding, saying that he should do the right thing, that Nonna and Nonno are looking down on them," she tells Andy, referencing her late grandparents, Teresa and Joe's mom and dad, Antonia and Giacinto Gorga.

"My mom wanted him to walk her down the aisle," Gia adds. "I never told him that he could do better than my Aunt Melissa. And it's sad, Zio Joe, that you're trying to call me a liar."

Andy lets Gia go after that, but the conversation continues without her. "Why would he ever make something like that up?" Melissa asks, as Joe remarks, "What am I? Nuts?"

"Because he's married to you," Teresa fires back at Melissa, eliciting a "wow" out of Margaret Josephs' mouth, and an eye roll from Melissa.

"Who cares?" Melissa tells Margaret. "At this point, it's like a joke when she talks like that."

"I just don't understand this," Teresa continues. "I was always good to you."

"What happened?" Joe sarcastically wonders.

"I always put you first, I always put you first," Teresa says. "We were best friends. We were best friends."

Teresa starts to get choked up. "This is disgraceful," she ekes out, her eyes welling up and her voice cracking. "This is absolutely disgraceful. Disgraceful."

Watch the emotional moment play out here:

"I really can't," she mutters to herself, picking up her dress and storming off stage. "F**king disgusting. Disgusting! Disgusting! This is not the way I would raise my children, ever! Mommy and Daddy-- you should be ashamed of yourself!"

"She's embarrassed," Melissa muses, sticking to her sweat on the couch.

"And don't come following me!" Teresa shouts from the door to the studio, Louie following not far behind.

Viewers will have to tune in to see what happens next, but don't hold your breath for reconciliation. Teresa and Louie told ET that they left the taping no better off with her brother and Melissa than when they began filming that day.

"I wish them well and I just want to focus on our family, our children," Teresa shared in May. "I'm thinking about just what's good for me. It's been a long time. I've been dealing with this a long time, so I just want peace and happiness, and I just want to focus on our family 'cause, like, all that is negative energy that I don't need in my life."

"It's sad," Louie said. "I do hope things come back to a better place, in due time. My wife needs some time to herself."

In May, ET learned production on the next season of RHONJ is on pause as the network figures out the direction of the series with the women at odds. This comes as the show hits historic viewership numbers; part one of the reunion drew 2.5 million viewers, becoming the most-watched Bravo episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey since 2019 and the best performing episode of the series ever on Peacock. All episodes of RHONJ are available to stream on the NBCUniversal-owned platform.

Part three of The Real Housewives of New Jersey's season 13 reunion airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Peacock will premiere an uncensored and extended edition of the episode the next day, Thursday, June 14.

RELATED CONTENT:

'RHONJ's Teresa Giudice Reveals Where She Stands With Joe and Melissa Gorga After Reunion This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

'RHONJ': Andy Cohen Loses It on Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice

'RHONJ' Reunion: Melissa Pulls Out Shocking Text About Teresa

Andy Cohen Says 'RHONJ's at a Crossroads Over Teresa and Melissa Drama