The drama between Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice continues!

Part two of The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion aired Tuesday night and there was no shortage of insults and accusations, testing the patience of both the cast and host Andy Cohen, who was forced to yell at the pair after tensions rose to a boiling point.

Comparing them to "f**king kindergarteners," Andy loses it as he yells at the sisters-in-law. "You don't grow, you don't evolve!"

The pair continue to battle with Teresa accusing Melissa of using her for a storyline before ending the back and forth with her hands in prayer, saying she "can't wait to never look at [Melissa's] face again." Andy scoffs.

"You know how that goes...," Andy says, seemingly alluding to the OG Housewives who have since exited their long-running franchises, i.e. NeNe Leakes and Vicki Gunvalson.

It gets so bad, that at one point, Andy has to yell over the women to move the conversation forward, but the battle isn't over, with Margaret Josephs accusing Teresa's husband, Louie Ruelas, of calling her son -- with phone records to prove it.

Teresa continues to deny the allegations, but Melissa fires back, holding up the call record as proof.

"Sister-in-law, you want a storyline," Teresa chimes.

Melissa rejects that label telling reminding Teresa that she just said they were no longer sisters-in-law.

"You're definitely canceled," Teresa tells her. "A million percent."

"I love when you put things in stone, and when it doesn't happen, we're all gonna laugh," Melissa replies.

Margaret turns to Dolores Catania and pleads with her to corroborate her story after telling the cast that she called Dolores the day the phone call happened.

A longtime friend of Teresa, Dolores says she doesn't want to be involved. "To be honest with you, I'm gonna tell you this: I want nothing to do with this, at all," Dolores offers. A frustrated Margaret then mutters that Teresa is a "criminal."

Teresa then accuses Margaret of calling people from Louie's past. Margaret denies this, and says she "never wants to see his f**king sham of a face again." But it's a little late for that.

"Well, you're about to," Andy cautions.

The episode ends with husbands joining the women on set after an anxious Andy begs Louie and Joe Gorga to keep their cool.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

