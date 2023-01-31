Gia Giudice is turning her dreams of becoming a lawyer into reality. Gia, a college senior and the eldest daughter of The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, confirmed her immediate post-graduation career plans in a video shared to Instagram last week.

"I'm in my final year at Rutgers University, and after I graduate, I am pursuing my dream of going to law school," Gia says in the video. And though she hasn't officially begun her postgraduate education, Gia has already landed herself a job with immigration attorney Kathleen Martinez.

Martinez shared the news on TikTok Tuesday.

"You're never going to guess who I just hired. The next generation. Get ready to welcome to our team...," text over a still image of Martinez reads. The image fades out and is replaced by a new one of Gia, with the text, "Gia Giudice to our team."

It's unclear what the 22-year-old's role will be in the firm, but her passion for immigration law comes as no surprise given her father's deportation in 2019. After serving 41 months in prison for federal fraud charges, and seven months in an ICE detention center, Joe was deported to his native Italy. Teresa meanwhile served 11 months of her 15-month sentence.

Gia also provided an update on her father in her video, who is currently in the Bahamas working for a construction company.

As Gia explained during an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2021, her desire to practice law stems from her parents’ experiences with the legal system. While Joe is now in the Bahamas, Gia said her father is still exploring his legal options to return to the United States following his post-prison deportation.

"Their whole experience influenced me, honestly, for the better," Gia said at the time. "I just want to help families and be able to be there for families and help children, honestly, especially."

For more on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Why Teresa Giudice 'Can't Relate' to Jen Shah's Fraud Case

Teresa Giudice Gives the Chrisleys Prison Advice After Conviction

Joe Giudice Weighs In on Chrisleys' Tax Fraud Sentencing

'RHONJ's Teresa Giudice on Where She Stands With Melissa & Joe Gorga Amid Feud (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery