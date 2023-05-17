'Real Housewives of New Jersey' Season 14 Halted Over Cast Feud

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast will have some time off from filming, ET has learned.

After an explosive season 13 finale, a source close to production says filming for season 14 has been "halted" due to "cast conflicts" and production "needs to assess and figure it all out."

During Tuesday’s finale episode, fans watched Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga go at it with Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas. The explosive argument ultimately led to the Gorgas skipping Teresa's wedding to Louie.

The season ended with Melissa and Teresa in a worse place than viewers have seen them to date, signaling that things between this family may really be "over-over."

Despite the family feud and ongoing drama with Teresa, it appears Melissa has no plans to depart The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The reality star recently addressed speculation that she might not return to the show after finishing season 13 during a new episode of Melissa's podcast, On Display With Melissa Gorga.

"I have no intentions on leaving," Melissa said definitively. "I never run away when the going gets tough, that's not my personality."

"Our family has been through ups and downs for so many years on this show," she added. "I have never left before and I have no intentions on leaving now."

Melissa has long been at odds with her sister-in-law, Teresa, and tensions have been rising over the past year. This was most evident when Melissa was not asked to be a bridesmaid at Teresa's wedding last year. In response, Melissa and her husband, Joe -- Teresa's brother -- did not attend the wedding at all.

Recently, Teresa's daughter, Gia Giudice, revealed during an episode of Teresa's podcast, Namaste B$tches, that her aunt, Melissa, even blocked her amid the family's ongoing drama.

"She blocked me on my public account, my private account and my clothing line account," Gia claimed during the episode. "It was just weird. One day, I guess, somebody told me she posted something about me, so I went to go look, and I was like, 'I'm blocked on everything,' so I'm blocked from everything from her."

Despite all this friction, Melissa has made it clear she's not ready to bid farewell to the show just yet. Back in March, Melissa spoke with Elvis Duran & The Morning Show. During their conversation, Duran asked, "What will be the signs that it’s time to hang it up and not do the show anymore?"

"You know, I never really asked myself that question much until lately," Gorga said. "Just because it’s like, how long can you keep going? At one point do you say, 'Wow, this has been quite a ride, I’ve had so many opportunities. I’ve built a brand off this, and is it time to try something else?'"

"I do… I haven’t thought about it much ever before. It’s recently. I don’t think I’m ready just yet," she added. "I feel like I have a couple more in me. Unless, you know, Bravo has other plans."

In April, Andy Cohen admitted he got fed up while taping the season 13 reunion of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. During an episode of SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, the 54-year-old media personality admitted he almost walked off of the reunion set amid a fight between Giudice and Gorga.

"The level of, I won't even say vitriol, I will just say hate, between Teresa and Melissa, it's, I mean, the gloves are off," Cohen said of the sisters-in-law. "I've never seen anything like it. The way the two of them were going back and forth, it was that thing of neither wanted the other to have the last word... No one hates it more than me, because I'm the one trying to get control of the room. I almost walked off at one point. By the time I was going to I was just so annoyed."

While Cohen stayed on the set, he did admit to getting heated with one of the ladies in question.

"There was a moment where I turned to Teresa -- I apologized to her later -- I didn't yell at her, but I think I lost my s**t at her in a way that I haven't maybe ever," he said. "I think it maybe relates to being a parent of a toddler."

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo with the explosive reunion still to come.

