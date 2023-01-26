It's time to dip back into the waters of Franklin Lakes... metaphorically speaking, at least, because The Real Housewives of New Jersey is back for season 13 -- and ET can exclusively debut the cast's all-new taglines.

OG Teresa Giudice returns for the fresh batch of episodes, alongside longtime co-stars Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin. They're joined by two new additions, Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda.

"You will meet some new friends, you will see some beginnings of friendships and some ending of friendships and I really don't know what is going to come of all of it," Dolores confessed to ET of the new dynamic at BravoCon. "It's not predictable, it's just not!"

"A new few girls ... spices things up a little bit," Jennifer added. "We have a lot more content. I feel like it's a lot funnier, which is good because it's going to, you know, subsidize some of the drama that is going on in our show. ... It's going to be a killer season. I mean, definitely for me, better than last year -- much better than last year -- so that enough for me makes me happy!"

Read on for a wife-by-wife reveal of their new catchphrases, then scroll down to see the updated intro! The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 premieres on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

Bravo

Melissa Gorga

"You'll never see how toxic someone is until you breathe fresher air."

Bravo

Dolores Catania

"This Jersey girl has the luck of the Irish, and nobody's screwing with my pot of gold."

Bravo

Danielle Cabral

"I may be over the top, but I'd rather be bougie than basic."

Bravo

Margaret Josephs

"I'm a loyal friend, and a lethal enemy."

Bravo

Rachel Fuda

"I'm too busy running a business to care about yours."

Bravo

Jennifer Aydin

"Payback's a b**ch, so start barking."

Bravo

Teresa Giudice

"Blood may be thicker than water, but it's harder to clean when it spills."

Watch the new intro sequence here:

Sisters-in-law Teresa and Melissa noticeably bookend the new opening, virtual distance seemingly mirroring their fractured relationship, which viewers will see come to a head in season 13. It's a slow build, though, according to the cast.

"It did not start out Team Melissa, Team Teresa," Margaret teased to ET at BravoCon. "That is not what everybody is going to be prepared to watch. I think it starts out as a season of emotion, a lot of family stuff; people trying to heal and mend, and then it goes into some crazy explosion insanity."

"I think during this season they both really wanted it to work out," she added. "I really I know that, genuinely. Both of them spoke to me about it individually and said they wanted it to work out. I think there is a lot of pain there. I know when everything is said and done, when this show is over with, you know, you only have your family, right? And I think that's what is sad and I think it's very hard to be together, but the way things look and the comments I have seen in the press from Teresa, she was like, 'You know, it's over for good...' I hate when people say things like that."

Teresa seemed slightly more hopeful than Margaret led on, though, telling ET she needed "time to heal" after a season of "truth." See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'RHONJ's Teresa Giudice on Where She Stands With Melissa & Joe Gorga Amid Feud (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

'Real Housewives' Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga Address Family Feud

Why Teresa Giudice 'Can't Relate' to Jen Shah's Fraud Case

Andy Cohen Reacts to Drink Video of Jennifer Aydin and the Gorgas