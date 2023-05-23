Screaming! Crying! Walk-offs! The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 reunion has it all, and ET has your first look.

In the just-released trailer, Real Housewives head honcho Andy Cohen sits down with the stars of the long-running hit -- OG Teresa Giudice, plus longtime stars Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin, rookie 'Wives Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda, as well as "friends of" the cast Jennifer Fessler and Jackie Goldschneider -- to unpack the season that was, which wraps up its run on Tuesday night with Teresa and Louie Ruelas' wedding special.

That wedding proved to be the focal point of the season, with the drama between sisters-in-law Melissa and Teresa boiling over just days before the big event last August. It got so bad, Melissa and her husband, Teresa's brother, Joe Gorga, opted out of attending the big day. The divided family hadn't been in the same room together until taping the reunion in April.

"I know you hate me, but just try to control yourself," Melissa advises Teresa at the top of the sneak peek, all while applying lip gloss.

Teresa tells Melissa she "can't wait to never f**king look at your face ever again after today," inciting Melissa to ask, "Oh, why? Where you going?"

"You're leaving," Teresa tells her, both playing chicken over exiting the series.

"Oh, I am?" Melissa asks back. It's just one of many intense moments shared between the estranged family, making it seem safe to say, this relationship didn't improve on the couches that day.

"It was, like, kind of new stuff, it was crazy," Teresa told ET of the taping. "Like, you'll see it's crazy!"

"I can't wait to see it myself, because it went by so quick," she said. "I want people-- Jennifer said, she's like, 'You are in another world, in another space.'"

Teresa literally heads to a separate space at the end of the teaser, crying, "This is disgraceful," before walking off the set -- but not before screaming a message to her brother: "You should be ashamed of yourself! And don't come following me!"

This all comes after she suggests Joe and Melissa turned her and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, into the FBI all those years ago, leading to an investigation into their finances that landed them both behind bars for a period of time. She appears to threaten to return the favor on her brother.

Louie takes a lot of heat in the trailer, something Teresa said caught her off guard.

"It was just sad, but we made it through," she noted to ET. "Louie was amazing. I felt bad for him because he has been put through a lot, and it's my family that's doing it. Like, I can't even imagine if it was reversed, his family treating me that way, I know he would feel bad for me, but I do feel bad for him. He doesn't deserve it. He's been nothing but amazing to me, my four daughters."

A big talking point seems to be Louie's claim he received a dossier of intel from a private investigator on each member of the cast, something he's since walked back and explained away as a "foolish defense" he blurted out in the heat of an argument. The investigator, Bo Dietl, has also denied Louie hired him to look into the group, but new allegations pop up at reunion, with Dolores' ex-husband, Frank Catania, pressing Louie on running a smear campaign against him and Joe with Bo's help.

Margaret alleges Louie also threatened her child at work, as Andy questions why Teresa's new husband hired his own private security to be on set the day of the reunion. Louie claims he and Teresa are facing death threats, but it's unclear if he means by someone on the cast.

It's not all about the family drama, though. Teresa also gets into it with Margaret over their issues, Jennifer piling on. Jennifer's marriage struggles also get a spotlight, as her husband, Bill, faces questions over his lack of involvement with their kids. Elsewhere, Danielle and Rachel go at it over their disagreement involving Teresa and Jennifer warning them against trusting Margaret, and Danielle offers a sort-of update on her estrangement from her brother.

There's a little levity, too. At one point, Teresa's ex interrupts the reunion with a phone call, wondering if Jennifer's husband, a plastic surgeon, does under-eye work.

Here's an episode-by-episode breakdown of what to expect:



PART 1

Airs: Tuesday, May 30



After a tumultuous season, the ladies of the Garden State reunite for an epic showdown. Dolores dives deeper into her relationship with Paul "Paulie" Connell. Danielle and Rachel’s feud hits a new tipping point. Teresa makes shocking new allegations against Melissa, which places even more strain on the relationship between Gorgas and the Giudices.

PART 2

Airs: Tuesday, June 6



As the reunion continues, Jennifer and Rachel continue their nose-job jabs. Margaret opens up about her ex-husband's death. New revelations from Jennifer make Danielle question her friend’s intentions. Some startling claims against Louie cause an ugly battle to brew between Rachel, Margaret and Teresa.

PART 3

Airs: Tuesday, June 13



The reunion concludes as the New Jersey men join the stage for a ferocious face-off. John Fuda and Frank speculate on Louie’s involvement with a private investigator. Paul and Dolores tackle tough questions about their future. Teresa and Joe’s tempers boil over, causing what was once a tight brother and sister bond to reach its lowest point.

All episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 reunion air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

