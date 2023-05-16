The trust issues continued on Tuesday's finale of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Louie Ruelas, the husband of Teresa Giudice, admitted to keeping an arsenal of info on his wife's co-stars.

In the episode, "Flappers of Fury," Ruelas said he hired private investigator Bo Dietl to collect information on the RHONJ cast.

"Bo Dietl knows s**t about everybody in this room," Ruelas told his wife and several of their co-stars. Dietl is a retired NYPD detective, who ran a failed campaign for mayor of New York in 2017 and now works as a private investigator.

This season of RHONJ focused heavily on the cast's allegations that Margaret Josephs keeps an arsenal of damaging information on her castmates to use against them. Ruelas' confession is, in part, a version of this claim -- but the first time it's landed on someone else.

"I'm not talking, like, gossip," Louie continued on Tuesday. "Like, Bo Dietl, who's like, one of the most famous private investigators in the country, one of my best friends, brought me information on each person in this group. There's so much more."

Louie didn't expand on the "more specifics," but the details were related to information surrounding his and his wife's strained relationship with his brother and sister-in-law, Melissa and Joe Gorga. The finale episode began the morning after the party that led Melissa and Joe to skip Teresa and Louie's wedding when Melissa claimed Teresa had told her brother, Joe, that Melissa cheated on her husband.

According to Melissa, Teresa told Joe about a "baseless rumor" regarding Melissa kissing another man in a car without coming to her first.

"Six months ago, Teresa called Joe over with Louie, because she heard a rumor about me, and she believes it so much that she had to call her brother over," Melissa said in a confessional. "How dare you tell my husband that I would cheat on him! You're saying this off a baseless rumor."

Melissa later elaborated on the specifics of why Teresa's actions hurt so deeply. "Half the reason he can't look her in the eyes is because she called him over to her house that day," she said of Teresa. "Do I look like someone who kisses somebody in a car, by the way?"

Later, tensions boiled over between the two women, who eventually entered a sort of screaming match. Teresa, gesturing at Melissa's body, told her, "Look at you," and Melissa fired back the same insult. Teresa then walked away, hands up and muttering, "Disgusting." Melissa followed her, repeatedly asking about her choice to call Joe to her house.

Louie later defended his wife against these claims, saying he was the one who wanted to tell Joe about the alleged cheating and that Teresa wanted nothing to do with the situation.

In a confessional, Teresa opened up about her exasperation over the issue. "Everyone that knows me, knows that -- to me -- family is the most important thing, but you need to honor and respect your family," she said. "And like, not hurt them. I don't want family like that."

The issue eventually reached a head, at which point Melissa and Joe choose to skip Louie and Melissa's wedding. Upset by the choice, Teresa told her friends Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania that the severed ties are what Melissa has always wanted.

"I know she's been wanting to get my brother away from me all this time," Teresa said. "She got her wish. She got her wish."

The episode concludes just before the wedding when Teresa's update card reads: "Teresa and Louie are prepping for their wedding. They lost two guests, but they're gaining five pounds... of hair." Giudice's wedding made waves across the internet last year, most notably for her hairstyle which reportedly totaled $9,500.

Earlier this month, Melissa told her fans she has "no intentions" of leaving the show over the fallout with her sister-in-law. "I have no intentions on leaving," Melissa said on her new podcast, On Display with Melissa Gorga. "I never run away when the going gets tough, that's not my personality."

"Our family has been through ups and downs for so many years on this show," she added. "I have never left before and I have no intentions on leaving now."

RELATED CONTENT:

'Teresa Gets Married' Trailer: Teresa Giudice Is Not a Happy Bride

Melissa Gorga Has 'No Intentions' of Leaving 'RHONJ' After Season 13

'RHONJ': Jennifer Aydin Sparks Drama in Ireland After Calling Melissa Gorga an 'Obligation' for Teresa Giudice

Related Gallery